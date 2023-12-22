Skip to footer
Resilience
The Monitor's View

Songs of beauty amid war

Around the world, societies are pushing back against conflict and repression through musical affirmations of innocence.

|
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Music students from Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts play the bandura at an underground shopping mall in Kyiv, Ukraine, in July.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The acoustics of warfare are as varied as the places where war is now being waged throughout the world – in deserts and forests, farmlands and city streets. Yet across these landscapes, there is one persistent and common sound.

Every day in Gaza, a small troupe of musicians moves from one makeshift camp of displaced people to another, gathering children within sheltering pockets of songs and poetry. “We use whatever means we can to remove the children from the war,” Ruaa Hassuna told Turkey’s Hürriyet Daily News. Her oud and voice, she says, drown out the hum of the drones overhead.

Similar stories emerge from wherever war is now being waged, from Ukraine to Sudan. They reflect a deep desire for a degree of dominion over conflict.

Through music, Russian artists have risked arrest to express anti-war themes of empathy and remorse. For Ukrainians, music has offered a way to push back against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that they have no distinct cultural or national identity.

“Without music ... how are we then supposed to reconcile?” Fatoumata Diawara, a Malian musician, asked in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year. Around the world, societies in war are writing songbooks of resilience, disarming hatred with chorales of innocence and peace.

The acoustics of warfare are as varied as the places where war is now being waged throughout the world – in deserts and forests, farmlands and city streets. Yet across these landscapes, there is one persistent and common sound.

Every day in Gaza, a small troupe of musicians moves from one makeshift camp of displaced people to another, gathering children within sheltering pockets of songs and poetry. “We use whatever means we can to remove the children from the war,” Ruaa Hassuna told Turkey’s Hürriyet Daily News. Her oud and voice, she says, drowns out the hum of drones overhead.

Similar stories emerge from wherever war is now being waged, from Ukraine to Sudan. They reflect a deep desire for a degree of dominion over conflict and repression, a reclaiming of agency through beauty.

Through music, Russian artists have risked arrest to express anti-war themes of empathy and remorse. For Ukrainians, music has offered a way to push back against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that they have no distinct cultural or national identity. In Kyiv, subway stations have become subterranean concert halls where musicians in tuxedos perform Ukrainian folk songs.

“Alongside the many indelible images from the war in Ukraine, there have also been some powerful stories with a musical theme,” writes Janine Natalya Clark, a professor of gender, transitional justice, and international law at the University of Birmingham in England. They show that music “can be viewed as a creative expression of resilience and, relatedly, resistance.”

Musicians in Sudan have responded to a fierce civil war with new songs of peace that capture the “unyielding hospitality” of Sudanese culture, as the local rapper Bas told NPR. In the storied city of Timbuktu in Mali, where Islamist extremists restrict the movement of people and goods through intimidation, residents set aside their fears recently to hold a festival. Merchants shared ideas to promote female entrepreneurship during the day. In the evening, musicians played.

“It’s needed more than ever, because it’s something to help lift people’s spirits and it brings a lot of support to the local economy,” Salaha Maiga, an organizer, told the BBC this week.

Perhaps the most powerful musical instrument rising above the din is the unaccompanied human voice. Women in Iran who had been imprisoned for political reasons recall Narges Mohammadi – the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize – still protesting repression by singing Persian classical music deep within Tehran’s infamous Evin Prison. During the early months of the war in Ukraine, a solo voice hushed a crowded bomb shelter. Amelia Anisovych, a 7-year-old girl, sang “Let It Go” from the Disney film “Frozen.” A video of her performance traveled around the globe.

“Without music ... how are we then supposed to reconcile?” Fatoumata Diawara, a Malian musician, asked in an interview with Bloomberg. Around the world, societies in war are writing songbooks of resilience, disarming hatred with chorales of innocence and peace.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Songs of beauty amid war
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/1222/Songs-of-beauty-amid-war
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe