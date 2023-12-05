Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

Chile’s patient shaping of a constitution

Voters in one of Latin America’s stablest countries seek a new legal code based on justice and equality.

|
AP
People in Santiago, Chile, get a copy of a proposed Constitution outside the presidential palace, Nov. 17.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For the second time in just over a year, Chileans are poised to vote on a new draft constitution this month. From a strictly legal sense, the exercise hardly seems necessary. The current constitution has been amended more than 60 times since its adoption in 1980. Its problem isn’t rigidity.

“The big difference,” Sergio Toro, a political scientist at the Universidad Mayor de Santiago, told Le Monde, “is that [the new draft] was written in a democracy.”

In a country noted for economic stability, minimal corruption, and the rule of law, that observation captures what makes Chile’s pursuit of legal reform unique in a region where constitutions – as one Chilean study put it – are “disposable.” A long and traumatic military dictatorship that ended in 1990 left Chile as one of the world’s most distrustful and unequal societies. Now, its citizens are seeking new currencies of social and political faith through justice and equality.

“For progress to be made ... we need to re-engage citizens,” former President Michelle Bachelet told the Brussels-based journal International Politics and Society last week. “When people are just treading water ... they need to have hope that they will be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

The constitutional reform process mirrors the way Chileans build trust through patience. In 2019, a tiny increase in subway fares sparked mass protests in Santiago, the capital, in a society long frustrated by social and economic inequalities. That marked the first zig. A referendum on drafting a new constitution won nearly 80% approval and the election of the country’s most left-leaning government since before the 1973 coup.

Then came the first zag. A constitutional assembly dominated by leftist groups produced an unwieldy draft with 355 articles. When it was put to a vote in September 2022, 60% of Chileans rejected it. A second zig followed. The government set in place a tiered, more disciplined process involving a council of experts and two review panels. This time, voters gave conservatives control of the drafting process.

Yet another zag may be coming. Polls show that voters appear ready to reject the new draft, a more modest set of reforms that hews closer to the current constitution, on Dec. 17. The first draft was too liberal; the second may prove too conservative.

Where some observers see risk to the country’s reputation for stability and economic credibility, others see political maturity. Voter participation is mandatory. In the run-up to the referendum, the government has set up distribution points across the country to hand out free copies of the new draft.

“The constitutional process is a space conducive to trust and hope and to establish the foundations that can sustain a more equal and fair country,” observed Jan Jarab, the United Nations human rights regional representative.

Latin America has seen nearly 200 constitutions, an average of more than 10 per country, reflecting a long cadence of revolutions, dictatorships, and economic crises. Chileans are interrupting that trend, seeking a new code of governing norms and rights based on inclusive principles rather than on politics.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Chile’s patient shaping of a constitution
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/1205/Chile-s-patient-shaping-of-a-constitution
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe