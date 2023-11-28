Gaza truce as a marker for peace

Long before the Hamas attack on Israel in early October, the small nation of Qatar was busy overcoming big challenges. Like many other oil-rich Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, it was devising solutions to climate-driven water scarcity, a demographic “youth bulge,” and the prospect of declining oil revenues. Yet Qatar took the time in recent weeks to mediate a humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas war. That success, even if temporary, reflects a wider picture of a region trying to lay down markers for peace.

A small but good example was a decision this month by the six states of the Gulf Cooperation Council – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – to offer a unified visa for easy travel between their countries. Such regional cooperation – similar to the European Union’s visa-free travel – builds on last March’s deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize ties, as well as the 2020 accords that formalized relations between Israel and a number of Arab states.

The region’s most powerful leaders share “a view that their best interests lay in de-escalation and a focus on economic development,” writes John Raine, a senior adviser at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “Retaining control of their and the region’s agenda is an unstated but implied objective.”

Another example was the Nov. 11-12 emergency summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the conflict in Gaza. The most noteworthy result was the endorsement of the Palestine Liberation Organization as the legitimate representative of Palestinians – including those in Gaza. Other factions that recognize PLO leadership – meaning Hamas members that adopt peaceful means – could be included.

Gaza has seen multiple wars since 2007. Many in the Middle East now want to use this latest – and largest – war in Gaza to set a different direction for the region. Doing so requires building on triumphs of cooperation.

“If Israel and moderate Arab states can ultimately leverage this crisis for generational good, they could put their region on a more positive and sustainable glide path,” writes Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

Compared with the Middle East of past decades, today’s Middle East does not lack for bridge-builders, such as Qatar, Oman, Egypt, and Iraq. And wars like those in Gaza and Yemen are only one of the many issues. Leaders that are tackling those other issues – youth joblessness, for example – often end up as peacemakers. Shared interests can lead to shared values.