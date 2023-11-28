Skip to footer
Peace
The Monitor's View

Gaza truce as a marker for peace

Qatar’s mediation in the Israel-Hamas ‘humanitarian pause’ reflects other triumphs in building a less-violent Middle East.

|
Reuters
Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Bint Rashid Al Khater, talks to a Palestinian boy as she visits Gaza during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, Nov. 26.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Long before the Hamas attack on Israel in early October, the small nation of Qatar was busy overcoming big challenges. Like many other oil-rich Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, it was devising solutions to climate-driven water scarcity, a demographic “youth bulge,” and the prospect of declining oil revenues. Yet Qatar took the time in recent weeks to mediate a humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas war. That success, even if temporary, reflects a wider picture of a region trying to lay down markers for peace.

A small but good example was a decision this month by the six states of the Gulf Cooperation Council – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – to offer a unified visa for easy travel between their countries. Such regional cooperation – similar to the European Union’s visa-free travel – builds on last March’s deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize ties, as well as the 2020 accords that formalized relations between Israel and a number of Arab states.

The region’s most powerful leaders share “a view that their best interests lay in de-escalation and a focus on economic development,” writes John Raine, a senior adviser at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “Retaining control of their and the region’s agenda is an unstated but implied objective.”

Another example was the Nov. 11-12 emergency summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the conflict in Gaza. The most noteworthy result was the endorsement of the Palestine Liberation Organization as the legitimate representative of Palestinians – including those in Gaza. Other factions that recognize PLO leadership – meaning Hamas members that adopt peaceful means – could be included.

Gaza has seen multiple wars since 2007. Many in the Middle East now want to use this latest – and largest – war in Gaza to set a different direction for the region. Doing so requires building on triumphs of cooperation.

“If Israel and moderate Arab states can ultimately leverage this crisis for generational good, they could put their region on a more positive and sustainable glide path,” writes Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

Compared with the Middle East of past decades, today’s Middle East does not lack for bridge-builders, such as Qatar, Oman, Egypt, and Iraq. And wars like those in Gaza and Yemen are only one of the many issues. Leaders that are tackling those other issues – youth joblessness, for example – often end up as peacemakers. Shared interests can lead to shared values.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Gaza truce as a marker for peace
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/1128/Gaza-truce-as-a-marker-for-peace
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe