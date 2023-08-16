Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

Africa’s pushback against coups

In one response to the military takeover in Niger, civic activists show that demands for accountability and honesty are the best path for restoring democracy.

|
Reuters
Muslims in Niger gather for prayer at the great mosque in the capital Niamey, August 11.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In mid-July, anti-corruption activists in Niger brought together judges, lawmakers, military officials, and citizens for three days. Their goal: refine legislation promoting transparency in public affairs, notably in terms of defense and security. Less than a week later, the military overthrew the elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The coup brought a swift response from other West African nations, which are still weighing an option to intervene with force. Yet in Niger, pro-democracy activists see the need for a different kind of force. They are determined to show that, if a democratic government falls by either the threat or use of arms, it should be restored by rebuilding integrity and trust in society.

Such civic traits are missing in Niger’s military, which, according to Shérif Issoufou Souley of the Nigerien Association for the Fight Against Corruption, has a history of “unaccountability, opaqueness and lack of communication with civilians.” The proposed reform legislation was meant “to promote good governance and tackle corruption ... so that the military and civil society can work hand-in-hand” on democracy and development, she said at a conference in May. 

The meeting in July was probably not the singular trigger for the coup. Prosecutors are still investigating a scandal in military procurement. Yet the gathering did focus on two aspects of governance that scholars say are essential to preventing coups.

The first is honest and open government. The countries along the southern band of the Sahara known as the Sahel are among the world’s poorest and most corrupt. “In each country recently taken over by generals, corruption hollowed out civil administration and undermined politicians’ credibility,” wrote Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University, in The New York Times on Monday.

That points to the second factor. The “vibrancy of civil society groups,” says Sebastian Elischer, an expert on sub-Saharan Africa at the University of Florida, is a key variable in whether coups succeed. “Where civil society groups manage to rally the population to demand a return to democratic civilian rule, juntas depart from power,” he wrote in The Conversation last week.

This influence of civil society has been broadly evident in Africa. In Sudan, for example, an outbreak of fighting between the two generals who led a coup in 2022 has not deterred the pro-democracy movement. A report by the United States Institute of Peace last week noted that “young people across the Sahel are leading the most courageous initiatives to counter the speech, reintegrate former combatants back into communities, and provide relief to those suffering the most in the war in Sudan.”

On Sunday, Islamic scholars from Nigeria coaxed an agreement from Niger’s coup leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, to meet with West African leaders. That shows both the influence of civilian groups and the public pressure on the general to listen to Niger’s reformers. Rebuilding trust and the country’s democracy start with such listening.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Africa’s pushback against coups
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0816/Africa-s-pushback-against-coups
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe