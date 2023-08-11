Skip to footer
Respect
The Monitor's View

Hollywood strikes an opening chord for unity

Writers and studios are starting to talk again. They may script new bonds of honesty in business and appreciation for the unlimited range of human creativity.

|
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Actor Walt Keller, dressed as Mister Rogers, carries a healing message on the picket line outside Universal Studios in Hollywood, Aug. 4, 2023.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The union representing screenwriters, and the studios that turn their words into films and television shows, have agreed to restart formal negotiations to end a strike that has stalled the entertainment industry all summer. Those talks were set to begin today.

The dispute has already cost California’s economy $3 billion, according to one estimate. But it has also surfaced qualities of thought that may guide Hollywood through a transition that is about profoundly more than labor contracts.

The strikes are “not merely about better pay, improved working conditions, and regulations on AI use, but rather, a potent call for the recognition of human dignity and artistic integrity,” wrote Wilbur Greene, an Australian editor and literary agent. They are “a mirror reflecting the broader struggles across creative industries, where financial gains often overshadow the importance of creative integrity and human values.”

Throughout the industry’s history, evolutions in technology have brought periodic upheaval. This is one of those moments. Streaming platforms and production studios owned by high-tech companies have disrupted how Hollywood once nurtured writers. Their stable career paths have become uncertain gig work. Artificial intelligence now poses additional challenges.

One consequence is a loss of diverse voices at the very moment society is demanding an ever-widening range of storytelling. Screenwriting is no longer “a job that is accessible for low-income workers, non-white workers, nor workers who grew up far outside metropolitan cities,” noted Ruth Fowler, a seasoned writer and filmmaker, in a recent chronicle of her own struggle to make ends meet. “And yet, these are the voices we so desperately need.”

Labor disputes yield to easy demonization. The pioneer of shorter series and streaming, Netflix, is a ready villain. But a recent conversation among actors, writers, and producers at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University went deeper. The strikes, they agreed, are compelling Hollywood toward unity on two critical and neglected issues: transparency in a swiftly changing business environment and a defense of human creativity as inimitable and inestimable.

“We’re not just charged with educating our students on how to make art, we are charged with educating them on how to make a life in art,” Brandon J. Dirden, a professional actor and associate arts professor of graduate acting, told the Tisch forum. “This conversation, this moment in time, is essential to how they are going to make their lives in art.”

Peter Newman, a producer and head of the MBA/MFA dual degree program in graduate film, agreed. “Students should understand the entire picture, understand what every side is saying, not just one individual point of view,” he said. “This industry is cyclical and resilient. Real talent will always eventually prevail. ... There will be a solution.”

It may perhaps be found in a renewal of the Bible’s insight that every laborer – whether writer, actor, or producer – is worthy of his or her hire.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Hollywood strikes an opening chord for unity
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0811/Hollywood-strikes-an-opening-chord-for-unity
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe