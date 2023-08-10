Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

Degrees of value in higher education

Concerns about high tuitions and student debt, a new study suggests, obscure consensus on nonmaterial benefits of college to individuals and societies.

|
Reuters
People embrace during a rally on diversity in higher education in Washington, D.C., on June 29, 2023.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Faith in the economic value of a college degree has fallen steadily in the United States over the past decade.

Gallup reported in July that the number of Americans who have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher education dropped 20 percentage points since 2015, to just 36%. A poll by The Wall Street Journal and University of Chicago offers one explanation for this. In April, it found that 56% of Americans agreed that a four-year college education was “not worth the cost because people often graduate without specific job skills and with a large amount of debt to pay off.” That figure rose by 16% since 2013.

Return-on-investment conclusions, however, obscure attitudes moving in the opposite direction. A study published this week by New America, an education think tank in Washington, found that more than 70% of Americans think that higher education leads to “greater civic engagement, lower unemployment, and better public health within their communities.”

The acknowledgment of those outcomes reveals a broad consensus among Americans on the value of nonmaterial benefits of higher education, such as mental enrichment and equality. “While there are still some gaps in responses between Democrats and Republicans, the individual and societal benefits of higher education show bipartisan alignment,” the study reported.

Indeed, the unity it measured on issues often presented as polarizing is striking. More than 80% of Americans, for example, agree that the federal government and states should increase spending to make community colleges, public universities, and minority-serving institutions more affordable.

With respect to race and ethnicity, 78% agree that all students benefit when faculties and classes reflect America’s diversity. Among Asian Americans, roughly 80% say ethnicity should be a factor in admissions to ease racial inequities in broader society – a finding that contradicts how the attitudes of that community were reflected in the recent Supreme Court cases on affirmative action.

According to the Humanities Indicators project at the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, enrollment in four-year and graduate degree programs in fields like history and literature has been dropping globally for years. That decline reflects job market trends more than a shift in intellectual curiosity. A study in Daedalus last year found that, in the United States, “the number of students earning associate’s degrees in the humanities and liberal arts in community colleges has grown to unprecedented levels.”

The demands for affordability and equality in higher education reported in the New America study seek to broaden the lanes of economic opportunity. But they also affirm the civic good that individuals and societies find in cultivating diversities of thought.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Degrees of value in higher education
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0810/Degrees-of-value-in-higher-education
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe