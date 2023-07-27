Skip to footer
Humility
The Monitor's View

Local bonds that heal after a war

In two countries torn by conflict, activists use empathy to bridge social divides.

|
Reuters
A child displaced due to the fighting between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces and Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) allied with Amhara Special Forces, is seen at the Abi Adi camp for the Internally Displaced Persons in Abi Adi, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, June 24,
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For more than a year, warring factions in Yemen and their foreign backers have sought how to end nearly a decade of conflict. The civilians aren’t waiting. Yesterday 42 community groups and professional associations issued their own road map for a society built on inclusivity, equality, and rule of law. “Sustainable and lasting peace can only be achieved by welcoming reconciliation through justice,” they declared.

The moral strength of that appeal rests in the examples set by the coalition, which includes women and youth, educators and health care providers, lawyers and journalists. Through scores of small-scale projects to rebuild communities and livelihoods, the coalition is showing that empathy and compassion nurture peace and dissolve division.

“Women and civil society organizations working at the grassroots level are accepted by local communities and enjoy their trust because they are responsive to their needs,” wrote Kawkab al-Thaibani, founder of the Yemen-based She4Society Initiative, in the online journal Democracy in Exile. 

Many of the projects are simple. Most arise from needs compounded by war. Ethar Farea, a young woman in Aden, developed a plan to turn organic waste into fertilizer for farming. “Having such programmes is a glimmer of hope and an opportunity for youth for the desired change,” she told the United Nations Development Program.

Projects like that are gaining new momentum. The war, which erupted between government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in 2014, severely restricted the ability of civil society groups to work. A truce brokered by the U.N. last year has gradually reopened that space. While the two sides attempt to resolve their political and economic disagreements, international development agencies have begun to empower local organizations.

Something similar is starting to happen in Ethiopia, a country that is currently caught between a stalled peace agreement and formal processes of rebuilding. In that country, several smaller factions and a neighboring army were drawn into a two-year conflict between the government and a dissident faction in the northern state of Tigray. The peace agreement called for a national process of reconciliation.

While that has yet to begin, a group called the Tigray Youth Association has begun countering conflict through dialogue with youth from other ethnic groups. With help from the U.N., it held a reconciliation and trust-building workshop in April. The African Union hosted a similar exercise last October. A youth festival in April sponsored by the United States brought 20,000 young people together from around the country.

In Yemen, a potent unifying moment came last month when the country’s under-17 boys’ soccer club made it to the quarterfinals in the AFC U17 Asian Cup. The team’s players came from across the country – and so did the nation’s response. One Yemen coach’s post-tournament reflections carried a larger message. “We are all working hard and hoping that things remain stable,” Miroslav Soukup told Deutsche Welle. “If there can be a more normal football situation, then there is potential. There is a long way to go, but we are taking small steps.”

Societies emerging from conflict often need models of courage in forming a lasting peace. In Yemen and Ethiopia, those models have already started.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Local bonds that heal after a war
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0727/Local-bonds-that-heal-after-a-war
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe