Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

Honest governance finds a footing in Latin America

Panama was a haven for international graft. Now it is setting the region’s pace for legal reform and building civic confidence at the grassroots.

|
Reuters/File
Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez, a former president of Panama, has been banned from the U.S. for his "involvement in significant corruption."
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A year ago, Panama was caught in its worst social crisis in decades, stoked by widespread discontent over rising costs and unemployment. People felt “deeply offended and humiliated,” one diplomat noted, by “corruption and a lack of empathy [from politicians] during these difficult times.”

Now the slender country bridging the Americas may be recharging its currencies of trust. A court in Panama yesterday sentenced former President Ricardo Martinelli to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering. The penalty has significant ramifications in a country striving to end a long history of corruption. Just last month, Mr. Martinelli won the nod to lead his party into next year’s elections. If the sentence is upheld on appeal, he will be barred from running.

The court’s decision marks a rare moment of judicial independence and reinforces legal reforms helping to change the country’s reputation as an international haven for graft. At a time when most Latin American countries have lost ground in global measurements of democracy, Panama has continued a three-year run of progress countering corruption.

The country was the most improved in the latest annual Capacity to Combat Corruption Index, published last month by Americas Society/Council of the Americas. The Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog on money laundering and terrorism finance, has meanwhile indicated that it may soon remove Panama from its list of countries requiring “increased monitoring.”

Reforms tell part of the story. The country has adopted new rules of reporting for senior government officials to identify potential conflicts of interest. It has also boosted its cooperation with international partners like the United States in countering narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

But its real gains may be in softer shifts. Following the unrest last year, President Laurentino Cortizo established a citizens commission on corruption to empower public reporting of graft. Since his election in 2019, he has also quietly shifted the gender balance in the judiciary, nominating women to six vacancies (out of nine seats total) on the Supreme Court. Under a new system, judges are chosen by merit. A study by the World Justice Project showed that the judiciary, long sullied by corruption, is now the most trusted public institution.

Mr. Cortizo, who is barred by the constitution from seeking reelection next year to a consecutive term, has – by his count – launched 624 community development projects during his term. The projects include building schools and health care centers, investing in local agriculture, and seeding small businesses. These may not have an explicit purpose of combating corruption. Yet they are strengthening civic bonds. While only 25% of Panamanians report having a lot of trust in national public officials, the World Justice Project survey found 51% expressed a lot of trust in their fellow citizens.

“Our challenge is to make a prosperous country based on law and order, but – above all – fair,” the president promised in his inaugural address.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Honest governance finds a footing in Latin America
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0719/Honest-governance-finds-a-footing-in-Latin-America
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe