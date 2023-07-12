Skip to footer
Honesty
The Monitor's View

To fight graft, Mongolia lends an ear

A corruption scandal that sparked mass protests and major reforms also helped reinforce a political culture of listening.

|
AP
Mongolia's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene attends a meeting in Beijing, June 28,
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Democracies have different ways to tap into the wisdom and virtue of their people, but nothing quite compares to Mongolia’s experience over the past seven months. The landlocked nation of 3.3 million people, squeezed between Russia and China, erupted in protests last December after a massive theft of coal by a state-owned company. Thousands of demonstrators braved freezing weather for days to demand clean governance.

On June 30, after the prime minister declared 2023 as the “year of anti-corruption,” the parliament passed major reforms that would match those in the world’s nations with the least graft. Coal exports, for example, will be sold in transparent auctions rather than via secretive contracts that invite bribery.

“Those protests changed the social environment dramatically,” Justice Minister Nyambaatar Khishgee told The Guardian, “and one thing we understood is that we need to change the relationship between business, politics, and economics.”

What makes Mongolia’s effort stand out is how much leaders now understand they should listen better in the battle against entrenched corruption. “Special attention should be paid to effective participation and effective control of citizens, civil society organizations, and media in anti-corruption activities,” parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar said after the reforms were approved. “All over the world, social norms are changing and reforming, and an anti-corruption culture is being formed. ... The government will not fight against corruption alone.”

Mongolia is already well practiced at grassroots consultations. In 2018, it was the first country to officially adopt a technique devised at Stanford University called deliberative polling. Hundreds of Mongolians were chosen at random to sit together over a few days and discuss alternative changes to the constitution. Unlike public polls, referendums, focus groups, town halls, or elections, deliberative polling nudges a wide range of people to respectfully listen to the views of experts and each other, helping to elevate shared concerns and forge a policy consensus. They are encouraged to ask questions more than give answers, to pay attention more than persuade.

Younger Mongolians already rely heavily on Facebook to engage elected officials. “Advances in social networks and technology provide new opportunities,” said Speaker Zandanshatar. “The words ‘justice’ and ‘equal opportunity’ no longer have the characteristics of slogans.”

One key reform awaits Mongolia. Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene wants to double the number of seats in the parliament to allow citizens better access to government and to curb elite corruption. As usual, this potential change to the constitution is going through a lengthy public airing among citizens in the spirit of equality – and with the understanding that wisdom is available to each individual.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to To fight graft, Mongolia lends an ear
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0712/To-fight-graft-Mongolia-lends-an-ear
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe