To fight graft, Mongolia lends an ear

Democracies have different ways to tap into the wisdom and virtue of their people, but nothing quite compares to Mongolia’s experience over the past seven months. The landlocked nation of 3.3 million people, squeezed between Russia and China, erupted in protests last December after a massive theft of coal by a state-owned company. Thousands of demonstrators braved freezing weather for days to demand clean governance.

On June 30, after the prime minister declared 2023 as the “year of anti-corruption,” the parliament passed major reforms that would match those in the world’s nations with the least graft. Coal exports, for example, will be sold in transparent auctions rather than via secretive contracts that invite bribery.

“Those protests changed the social environment dramatically,” Justice Minister Nyambaatar Khishgee told The Guardian, “and one thing we understood is that we need to change the relationship between business, politics, and economics.”

What makes Mongolia’s effort stand out is how much leaders now understand they should listen better in the battle against entrenched corruption. “Special attention should be paid to effective participation and effective control of citizens, civil society organizations, and media in anti-corruption activities,” parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar said after the reforms were approved. “All over the world, social norms are changing and reforming, and an anti-corruption culture is being formed. ... The government will not fight against corruption alone.”

Mongolia is already well practiced at grassroots consultations. In 2018, it was the first country to officially adopt a technique devised at Stanford University called deliberative polling. Hundreds of Mongolians were chosen at random to sit together over a few days and discuss alternative changes to the constitution. Unlike public polls, referendums, focus groups, town halls, or elections, deliberative polling nudges a wide range of people to respectfully listen to the views of experts and each other, helping to elevate shared concerns and forge a policy consensus. They are encouraged to ask questions more than give answers, to pay attention more than persuade.

Younger Mongolians already rely heavily on Facebook to engage elected officials. “Advances in social networks and technology provide new opportunities,” said Speaker Zandanshatar. “The words ‘justice’ and ‘equal opportunity’ no longer have the characteristics of slogans.”

One key reform awaits Mongolia. Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene wants to double the number of seats in the parliament to allow citizens better access to government and to curb elite corruption. As usual, this potential change to the constitution is going through a lengthy public airing among citizens in the spirit of equality – and with the understanding that wisdom is available to each individual.