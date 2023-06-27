Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

A new civic confidence in Guatemala

The unexpected embrace of a reformist presidential candidate shows a determination by voters to renew equality and honest governance.

|
Reuters
A combination picture shows Sandra Torres, the presidential candidate for the National Unity of Hope party, and Bernardo Arevalo, the candidate for the Semilla party. The two were the top vote-getters in the first election round held June 25.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

While setbacks have been common in Guatemala's pursuit of a healthy democracy, progress keeps showing up. On Sunday, the country held a multicandidate presidential election that resulted in a surprise showing for a dark horse reformer. He now heads into an Aug. 20 runoff against the highest vote-getter – a candidate favored by the political elite.

Bernardo Arévalo, the son of a revered former president and who pledges to renew anti-corruption efforts, will go up against a former first lady, Sandra Torres, who faces corruption accusations and was expected to win the election in the first round.

The stark choice for voters speaks to the enduring hope that Guatemalan voters can shape their democracy and economy. That journey has been a long one for Guatemala. In 2006, still emerging from a 36-year civil war, the government established an anti-corruption commission with help from the United Nations. The investigative body ran up an impressive tally over the succeeding 12 years: 120 cases implicating more than 1,500 people, including charges against some 200 retired and serving government officials. That work fostered deep public trust in the judiciary.

It also rattled the political, economic, and military elite. In 2019, the government refused to renew the commission’s mandate. Since then, scores of Guatemalan judges, prosecutors, and journalists have been jailed or driven into exile for pursuing corrupt officials and their patrons. In the run-up to Sunday’s election, the government disqualified the three top opposition candidates.

That deepened pessimism among critics, but it also had a galvanizing effect within civil society – encouraging, for example, more Indigenous women to seek local office. On election day, though, frustration with the election system still ran high. More than 1 million voters marred their ballots to express their discontent – more than the number who voted for any single candidate.

“Voting patterns are changing in important ways, especially among younger voters,” Claudia Méndez, an investigative reporter at Con Criterio, told Americas Quarterly. “They want disruption – but within the system – and to reject traditional politics.”

From Guatemala’s roots, new causes for confidence are emerging.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A new civic confidence in Guatemala
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0627/A-new-civic-confidence-in-Guatemala
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe