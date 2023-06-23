Skip to footer
Forgiveness
The Monitor's View

A prototype for China-West teamwork

Patience has paid off in a debt deal for Zambia that sets a precedent for China’s cooperation on global financial governance.

|
AP
People gather to buy charcoal at a busy market in Lusaka, Zambia.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Many of the world’s poorest nations have waited nearly two years for this moment. On Thursday, China and many Western countries struck a deal with Zambia to restructure $6.3 billion of the African country’s debt. While certainly good for Zambia – which defaulted on debt repayments during the pandemic – the deal sets a precedent for other nations to rid themselves of repressive red ink.

Most of all, it reflects a triumph in how wealthier countries – especially China – can cooperate to set new norms in debt relief.

Zambia was seen as a test case of whether China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, would either conform to Western practices of debt restructuring or help shape new ones. Through prodding, patience, and persuasion, the West and China reached an agreement for Zambia that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calls “unique and innovative.”

Even getting China to join in global talks over debt governance has been a triumph. Its various financial bodies have had to adopt new vocabulary and learn to cooperate with each other. “It took enormous courage for anyone on the Chinese side to ‘trust’ an international process that is led by ‘the West’, especially on an issue that China would have to incur huge financial loss in the short term,” wrote scholars Deborah Brautigam and Yufan Huang of Johns Hopkins University in an April paper.

China dropped a demand that the IMF – a key lender of last resort – take a financial “haircut” in granting debt relief. In the end, the deal resulted in Zambia’s debt being rescheduled over two decades with a three-year grace period during which only payments on interest are due. The World Bank may provide Zambia with loans with highly concessional or grant terms.

This deal sets a vital example of cooperation for Africa. Much of the continent would be at high risk if China and the West “decoupled” in trade and investments, according to the IMF. A desire to help the world’s poorest nations turned out to be a unifying moment.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A prototype for China-West teamwork
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0623/A-prototype-for-China-West-teamwork
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe