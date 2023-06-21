Skip to footer
Honesty
The Monitor's View

The second big front against Russia

Like Ukraine as it rolls out its military offensive, neighboring Moldova has launched a truth-telling campaign against a massive information war by Moscow to keep the country in its orbit.

|
Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moldova's President Maia Sandu speak to the media in Bulboaca, Moldova, June 1.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For those following the war front in Ukraine, you may want to watch a second front, one ramped up by Moscow last year in neighboring Moldova. There the Russian weapons are not arms but lies, aimed at swaying public opinion to prevent the former Soviet republic from joining NATO or the European Union. And like Ukraine as it rolls out its military offensive, Moldova has launched its own campaign – that of truth-telling to counter the missiles of words in a Russian information war. 

The latest move from Moldova to ensure its citizens receive facts over falsehoods came last month. President Maia Sandu set up a government institution, dubbed the Patriot Center, with the primary task of disseminating “truthful information” in addition to debunking fake news from Russia. “Russia cannot attack our country through military means, so it keeps attacking us through lies, propaganda, and disinformation,” President Sandu said.

The government is trying to be preventive, not just reactive. After the invasion of Ukraine, it set up a Telegram channel to verify information on that social media platform. It has curtailed pro-Russia television stations, given that about a third of Moldova’s 2.6 million people had a pro-Russia orientation before the war in Ukraine. In June, the populist pro-Russia Sor Party was banned by the Constitutional Court.

Both the EU and the United States are supporting Moldova’s truth campaign, such as giving money for independent journalism that can uncover Russian propaganda. “Moldova is the second country after Ukraine which suffers most from the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign,” says Petru Macovei, head of the Association of Independent Press.

In March, U.S. Maj. Gen. William Hartman, commander of the Cyber National Mission Force, visited the country. This month, Austria said it will send about 40 law enforcement officers and service members to Moldova to help it fight disinformation and data breaches.

The government relies heavily on the notion that truth will prevail. “I am absolutely confident that people understand what propaganda, manipulations and disinformation mean,” says Interior Minister Ana Revenco. “If we start working on that level, this action will be quite visible.”

The result of the truth campaign may be paying off. A poll by WatchDog.MD in April found increasing support in Moldova for joining the EU and joining NATO. Democracy survives on truth-telling, and so far, Moldova seems to be winning a war for truth against Russian lies.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The second big front against Russia
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0621/The-second-big-front-against-Russia
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe