Skip to footer
Trust
The Monitor's View

An India of 'trusted collaboration'?

A state visit to Washington by the country’s leader comes with hints of shared values, not just shared interests.

|
AP
Children in Uttar Pradesh, India, look at a mobile phone next to a bullock cart, June 18.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

When the interests of nations align, do values follow? That is the cautious hope in Washington as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives this week on an official state visit.

As the world’s most populous country and fourth-largest economy, India has become an attractive partner for the West amid rising tensions with China and Russia. Yet under Mr. Modi, who rose to power nearly a decade ago, the country’s constitutional principles – like civic secularism and freedom of speech – are in retreat.

The former, however, may be providing corrective leverage to the latter. As India seeks to assert its newfound clout abroad, it is also acknowledging the primacy of international rules and norms.

“Our job today is to bring global awareness into the minds of Indians,” Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs, told The Economist last week. "To me, security is such an enormous landscape out there, a whole very intricate set of connections and interactions and relationships."

Mr. Modi arrives in Washington on strong political and economic tail winds. He is gliding toward reelection next year, his personal popularity soaring as a result of vigorous domestic investments in education, health care, and housing. Trade with the United States reached $191 billion last year, surpassing China to become India’s largest economic partner. India is negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union. A similar accord with Australia went into effect late last year.

But his reception in the West is complicated firstly by his refusal to lessen India’s close ties with Moscow – Mr. Modi has steadfastly refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and secondly by increasingly anti-democratic practices at home that have diminished the rights of women and religious minorities.

Those trends leave Western powers with a discomfiting choice, argues Daniel Markey, a South Asia expert at the United States Institute of Peace, in Foreign Affairs: Unless India changes, the West must “cooperate with India on the reality of shared interests, not on the hope of shared values.”

That is why Mr. Jaishankar’s acknowledgment matters. Transparency is the starting point for trustworthiness. In Beijing on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emerged from meetings with leader Xi Jinping saying that “direct diplomacy is the best way to advance US interests and values and responsibly manage competition.”  In the way that nations speak to each other, his message may have been meant as much for Mr. Modi.

“When you speak of a world of trusted collaboration, because that’s the world we are heading towards, which countries will be able to work with which other countries?” Mr. Jaishankar asked. In Washington this week, the answer to that question may rest on whether President Joe Biden and his counterpart from India find common principles to build on.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to An India of 'trusted collaboration'?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0620/An-India-of-trusted-collaboration
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe