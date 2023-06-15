Skip to footer
Trust
The Monitor's View

Europe’s new unity on migration

Dealing with recent crises has built up enough trust that the European Union now finds it can better solve the wave of migrants.

|
Reuters
A migrant disembarks the Geo Barents rescue ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), in Bari, Italy, March 26.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In the past two years, the European Union has made so much progress on difficult problems – Ukraine’s war refugees, energy security from Russian extortion, and the pandemic – that it has built up a reservoir of trust among its 27 member states. Now the bloc is tapping that heightened harmony to tackle one of its most emotional issues: a wave of migrants into Europe’s southern countries.

On Wednesday, the EU was given a vivid reminder why it must stem the flow of people across the Mediterranean Sea in search of safety or work. A boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized off the coast of Greece, leaving at least 79 dead. Such tragedies reflect the fact that the number of people risking to take the dangerous voyage has reached a six-year high. Italy has had nearly four times the number of “irregular” arrivals from two years ago, mainly from troubled Tunisia.

On June 8, the EU’s interior ministers reached a surprise agreement on how to divide responsibility for solving the crisis. The southern “front-line” states will need to improve the way they deal with migrants while all states will be obligated to take in at least 30,000 asylum-seekers a year – or else pay a fine of €20,000 ($21,600) per migrant. The money will be used to support the front-line states.

Then on June 11, the EU offered a financial package to Tunisia to stop the smugglers and to rebuild its economy, which has suffered under authoritarian leader Kais Saied. Tunisia has until the end of June to decide whether to take the package, which appears linked to a possible rescue loan from the International Monetary Fund.

In the long run, helping the Middle East and Africa end their conflicts and reduce poverty will be the best solution for migration. Aid from the EU will help. But so will European leaders getting their own house in order. The more trust they build with each other, the more they can be both compassionate and firm with migrants fleeing their countries.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Europe’s new unity on migration
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0615/Europe-s-new-unity-on-migration
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe