Skip to footer

A truth verdict against state-backed Rambos

A U.N. court links former Serbian officials to militias that killed civilians in the 1990s Balkan wars. That’s a lesson for the war in Ukraine.

|
Reuters
Former head of Serbia's state security service Jovica Stanisic appears in court at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, Netherlands, May 31.
Justice
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A deceitful tactic in modern conflicts – a government’s secret use of Rambo-style proxy militias to harm civilians and thus avoid accountability – just received a major setback. A United Nations court in The Hague issued a final verdict last week confirming that two former security officials in Serbia helped set up “special” combat teams in the 1990s that killed thousands of non-Serbs during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia.

The verdict – which took 20 years of legal proceedings – “leaves no doubt about the involvement of Serbia’s police and security services in the wartime atrocities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is something that Serbia’s authorities continue to deny to this day,” concluded Amnesty International. The two former officials, Jovica Stanišić and Franko Simatović, were given sentences of 15 years by the court, known as the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

The verdict creates a welcome precedent for finding the truth about atrocities committed by other so-called paramilitary groups in conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan to Syria. It might also help end the denial among many Serbs about the war crimes committed by government-backed groups like Arkan’s Tigers and the Scorpions during the Balkan wars.

“Without the truth there’s nothing and each lie provokes another lie,” Goran Zadro, a Croat who survived an attack in 1993 by Serb forces, told Balkan Insight. “Here, each community has its own truth.”

Even though the verdict was a long time coming, the international prosecution of war crimes in the former Yugoslavia has provided a lesson for Ukraine. Soon after the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian officials began to probe the killing of civilians by both Russian military and the mercenary force known as the Wagner Group. The evidence collected so far – even as the war rages on – could be useful later in linking Kremlin officials to alleged backing of militias that commit war crimes.

The May 31 verdict at the court in The Hague was a major step to establishing the truth and addressing impunity, said Volker Türk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. It exposed the tactic of a government supporting an armed group to do the “dirty work” of killing innocent civilians and violating international norms of conduct in war. It also set a primary example, writes journalist Marija Ristic in Balkan Insight, “of how justice for the crimes of state-sponsored paramilitary groups is an achievable goal.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A truth verdict against state-backed Rambos
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0607/A-truth-verdict-against-state-backed-Rambos
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe