Skip to footer

A key lubricant in Mideast talks

In talks on one of the region’s worst conflicts – Yemen – Oman has brought calm mediation based on seeing the best in participants.

Reuters
People ride on a motorbike, as Saudi and Omani delegations hold talks with Houthis, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 9.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A few wheels of peace are turning in the war-prone Middle East. Last month, Iran and Saudi Arabia reached a tentative rapprochement. Israel further cemented new ties with two Gulf states. Syria, long an outcast, is getting more attention. And then there is a country with a conflict that reflects the region’s religious and tribal tensions: Yemen, home to a long war and the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Serious talks to end the conflict began last week when Houthi rebels who control the Yemeni capital met with officials from Saudi Arabia, which backs the government ousted in 2015 by the Iran-backed Houthis. All sides have reasons to end the conflict. The death toll in Yemen and the hardship to civilians, for example, have been high. Yet the real lubricant in this particular wheel of peace is Oman, a neighboring country that has been a critical mediator and facilitator.

As Oman’s foreign minister, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, explains, his country is a trusted go-between in the region because it assumes the integrity and good intentions of all participants. It avoids a blame game by seeing the world through the eyes of others. It encourages rivals to talk with each other, not at each other. It creates room for dialogue by acting with calmness, friendship, and tolerance.

In general, “The posture ‘you are with us or against us’ will not solve the problem,” he told Le Figaro newspaper last year.

Oman has a long track record of mediating between Iran and its various rivals, including the United States. It has allowed two Israeli prime ministers to visit the country. In Yemen last year, it helped bring a truce that opened the door to the current negotiations. Hopes are high that a deal will be reached soon to exchange all prisoners, fully reopen ports and airports, and design a solution to Yemen’s many political divisions.

In a region where many states use sharp elbows to gain dominance, Oman has stood for a wholly different approach. It is a friend to all and embraces dialogue. When warring parties tire of conflict, they know who to call.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A key lubricant in Mideast talks
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0412/A-key-lubricant-in-Mideast-talks
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe