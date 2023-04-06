Reflecting back Ramadan’s serenity

To the world’s nearly 2 billion Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan – celebrated this year from March 22 to April 22 – is a time for spiritual reflection, daily fasts, and acts of kindness. That’s hardly the impression given to the world by news every year of violent clashes during Ramadan between Israeli police and Muslim Palestinians worshiping at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Two years ago, the clashes led to an 11-day conflict with hundreds killed. This year, the violence has been less, yet it still taints the holiday’s reputation.

That may be changing – although not because Israelis and Palestinians are resolving their differences. Rather, non-Muslims in many parts of the world are honoring the celebration of Ramadan in different ways, reflecting back the spirit of inclusivity and generosity that Ramadan means to Muslims.

The clearest sign of this shift is commercial. Target, for example, now offers decoration kits for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that follows Ramadan. In 2021, Mattel’s American Girl brand began to sell celebration outfits for Eid al-Fitr. The Asda supermarket sells special foods for Ramadan’s get-togethers.

In the United States, more schools are making accommodations for Muslim students to maintain their studies while practicing their faith during Ramadan. Soccer leagues in England have new rules to allow Muslim players to take time at sunset to break their daytime fast. Similar breaks are being offered in the U.S. leagues. “Thank you for having this respect for our religion,” tweeted Steven Moreira, a French player for the Columbus Crew team in Ohio.

For the first time, Coventry Street near London’s Piccadilly Square was lit up with holiday lights last month to celebrate Ramadan. Hundreds of people came to the lighting event. The area has been known for its Christmas displays every December.

“It’s really beautiful to see our non-Muslim neighbors taking an interest in the light,” Aisha Desai, founder of the event, told CBC. “There’s just so many things happening now coming from the younger generation. And it’s really causing, creating, this shift. ... It’s a beautiful moment.”

The trend seems to be global. “This year’s Ramadan is notable for the number of traditionally non-Muslim communities, institutions and companies going above and beyond to understand the cultural nuance of the event and support their friends, colleagues, customers and citizens during the period of observance,” states a new report from marketing giant Wunderman Thompson.

Within Israel, Muslims celebrating Ramadan often receive the support of people of other faiths. In the city of Acre, one Christian man, Michel Ayoub, is famous for walking the streets after 2 a.m. during Ramadan to remind his Muslim neighbors to prepare a meal before their daytime fasting.

“We are of the same people and ultimately pray to the same God,” he told Haaretz. “They should see that there’s no need to butcher one another. It’s possible to live together.”

With good judgment and composure, the people of Israel can show respect for each other, wrote Haaretz journalist Nir Hasson. “Ramadan can be what it is intended to be according to Muslim tradition, a month of kindness and serenity.”