Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP
Children taken from an orphanage in a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine eat a meal in Zolotaya Kosa, Russia, where they will be raised as Russian.
Justice

A court spells out what’s at stake in Ukraine

An arrest warrant for Russia’s president from the International Criminal Court signals universal justice must apply to abducted Ukrainian children.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

On Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a key aide for their role in the taking of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war a year ago. Mr. Putin does not deny that the children were taken, that they are being taught Russian, and that they will be adopted by Russians. Rather, the Kremlin claims the children were taken for safety from the fighting.

But, says ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, Mr. Putin must be tried for the abduction of  children across borders – a war crime. “The evidence will tell a different story,” he told a conference in London on Monday. He asked Moscow to repatriate the children and let them learn their own language in their own schools and not be adopted “by strangers.”

“The quite important elements of the offense are accepted by the individuals concerned,” he said.

The arrest warrants are a direct challenge to Mr. Putin’s notion that Ukraine has long been united with Russia by “blood ties,” or, as one people forming a special civilization with its own values rising from factors like language, ethnicity, and race.

The ICC, as well as Ukraine’s government, insists that Mr. Putin abide by values in international law. “The world needs a real embodiment of the rule of law, which is guaranteed to protect humanity from the ‘right of force’ – from the source or all aggressions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month.

The Geneva Conventions prohibit the forced transfer of people from occupied territories like those in eastern Ukraine under Russian control. Children, Mr. Khan said, “can’t be treated as spoils of war.” 

The ICC is not the only body challenging Russia’s rejection of universal justice. In an emergency session of the U.N. General Assembly last month, 141 nations backed a resolution demanding that Mr. Putin withdraw his forces from Ukraine and international laws be observed.

“If we can’t show that international justice can play a role [in Ukraine] when the world seems on a precipice – and I don’t think that’s hyperbole – then there will be no confidence in international institutions,” Mr. Khan told The Times of London.

The warrants mark just the third time that the ICC has sought the arrest of a head of state. Mr. Putin is unlikely to face a trial at The Hague unless his own people hand him over or he travels to any of the 123 countries that are signatories to the statute establishing the ICC.

Yet the court’s action sends a signal to Russians that the world embraces a universal type of civilization, one with values defined not by ethnicity but by principles of law applicable to all, especially innocent children.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A court spells out what’s at stake in Ukraine
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0320/A-court-spells-out-what-s-at-stake-in-Ukraine
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe