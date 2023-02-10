Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP
A customer, right, makes a sports bet at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 6.
Integrity

New Jersey’s new take on supersized sports betting

Just in time for the Super Bowl, the state’s historic pride in legalized gambling now includes required help for risky gamblers.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

New Jersey has long prided itself as a leader in legalized gambling. It launched a lottery in 1970 and soon after allowed casinos in Atlantic City. About a decade ago, online betting was allowed, and then in 2018, after winning a victory at the Supreme Court, the state opened a door to online sports betting. Since then, people in New Jersey have legally wagered more on sports than people in Nevada, where the practice has long been allowed.

Last week, New Jersey proudly proclaimed a new first in the nation, albeit one aimed at solving a problem it helped create. The state now requires online gambling operators to track whether players show signs of excessive gambling and, if so, intervene in their behavior and offer corrective steps.

“It is no coincidence,” said state Attorney General Matthew Platkin, “that our announcement comes just a week ahead of one of the biggest days in sports wagering, serving as a reminder of how devastating a gambling addiction can be.”

He was referring, of course, to the Super Bowl matchup on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The number of Americans planning to place online wagers on the game is expected to increase 66% over last year, according to a survey by the American Gaming Association. The total amount in legal and illegal bets is expected to double, reaching $16 billion. That’s largely a result of more states – 36 – having some sort of legalized sports betting as well as a massive rise in ads for online gambling.

Just over half of all American adults now live in places where sports betting is legal. At the same time, 71% are “very” or “somewhat” concerned that the increasing availability of sports betting will lead to more people becoming addicted to gambling, according to a 2022 survey by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland. And the fastest-growing segment of gamblers are children and young people, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Last year, Virginia was the first state to pass a law requiring educational materials on gambling as part of the curriculum in public schools. Similar bills are pending in a few other states. Since 2011, North Carolina has offered its schools a program called Stacked Deck that teaches the history and risks of gambling. A survey last year showed a noticeable drop in many forms of gambling among students who took the course. Wisconsin public schools have been offered a similar course since 2015.

Perhaps the official body most concerned about an increase in sports betting – and its effect on sports – is the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Its website affirms the integrity of college athletics: “Sports competition should be appreciated for the inherent benefits related to participation of student-athletes, coaches and institutions in fair contests, not the amount of money wagered on the outcome of the competition.”

New Jersey could soon become ground zero in the U.S. for a rethink of legalized sports gambling. “The nation’s love affair with sports betting may be having unintended consequences,” writes Lia Nower, director of Rutgers University’s Center for Gambling Studies, in a new study done for the state.

The study found that sports betters in New Jersey were more likely than others who gamble to have high rates of “problem gambling” and excessive use of drugs and alcohol, and more struggles with mental health. The study also found the fastest-growing group of sports bettors are adults ages 21 to 24. No wonder gambling operators in the state are now busy tracking wagers, ready to offer help for behavior that could easily be avoided.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to New Jersey’s new take on supersized sports betting
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0210/New-Jersey-s-new-take-on-supersized-sports-betting
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe