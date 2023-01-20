Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Reuters
A bicyclist rides near the Eiffel Tower.
Joy

The social medium of happiness

The antidote to the disruptive effects of internet disinformation may reside more in caring relationships than government regulations.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide several cases on the regulation of social media platforms, raising questions about the limits of free speech and the internet’s capacity to spread information that can cause harm. The European Union already compels internet companies to filter content promoting hateful or terrorist ideologies.

Yet during the pandemic, which deepened parallel crises of loneliness and mental health, another discussion about social media has been gaining momentum – one that may help curb the effects of disinformation not by limiting freedom, but by expanding it. That discussion requires a different metric: happiness.

Take, for example, a study published by Nature journal’s Scientific Reports last week. It found that an uptick in bicycling during and since the pandemic, more as a means of transportation than exercise, has an unanticipated social dividend. By breaking isolation and contributing to environmental well-being, it has made people happier.

A similar “simple and profound conclusion” has emerged in a Harvard University survey that has been running continuously since 1938. The study’s directors, Professors Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, note that prior to the pandemic the average American spent 11 hours a day engaged in solitary activities such as media consumption. That number likely rose during the isolation of COVID-19. Breaking those isolating habits, they wrote in the Atlantic, amounts to a kind of social fitness. “Good relationships lead to health and happiness,” they wrote. “The trick is that those relationships must be nurtured.”

Gianna Biscontini, a behavioral scientist, agrees. Her decision to leave social media, she wrote in Newsweek, has resulted in stronger relationships, more curiosity, and balance. “These days, I call my friends,” she wrote. “Sometimes they answer and sometimes they don’t. But when they do ... I find myself smiling and excited to speak to them – a feeling I never experienced with social media.”

The internet cases before the Supreme Court may result in a profound turning point for free speech in the digital era. Or not. But statistics pointing to a leveling off or even modest decline in social media use, coupled with large-scale layoffs at companies like Meta (Facebook) and Google, hint at shifting social attitudes about individual and civic health. Self-government based on discretion, selflessness, and caring needs no further restraint. Its outcome can be joy instead of social division.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The social medium of happiness
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0120/The-social-medium-of-happiness
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe