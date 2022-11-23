Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP
Ukrainian children and their mothers receive educational support at a facility in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 9.
Gratitude

Of homelands lost and home found

Through hospitality and gratitude – the cornerstones of America’s Thanksgiving tradition – the world’s expanding mass of migrants and their hosts are finding a shared identity.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Close to 4% of people worldwide live in countries other than where they were born. That represents an unprecedented scale of human movement across borders and continents – enough to make up the fourth-largest country by population if banded together. Here is one migrant story you might not have heard.

In Poland, Turkey, and the Czech Republic, Ukrainians fleeing war have organized weekly events to clean the streets and public parks in the towns that have taken them in. These acts of gratitude are based on a Ukrainian custom of giving time freely to better the community. In some cities, locals have joined in and new friendships have been formed.

“By cleaning up the garbage, we want to say ‘thank you,’” Lena Bondarenko told Gazeta Wyborcza, a newspaper in the Polish town of Poznán. “Even in this symbolic way, we want to show the whole city of Poznán that we are grateful to you. I never imagined you could be so hospitable. My voice breaks.”

The currents of migration have at times stirred unease in societies that fear their norms and identities are being changed. But the arrival of foreigners is also forming eddies of hospitality and gratitude. In the United States, welcoming strangers is at the heart of the annual Thanksgiving holiday. In his Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1795, President George Washington urged his fellow citizens to pray that God would “render this country more and more a safe and propitious asylum for the unfortunate of other countries.”

That ideal was rooted in a conviction, echoed by presidents from then to now, that the nation ought to show gratitude for peace and prosperity through selfless devotion to the welfare of others. Our duty to God, President Theodore Roosevelt wrote in his 1907 Thanksgiving Proclamation, requires “the virtues that tell for gentleness and tenderness, for loving kindness and forbearance, one toward another.”

Gratitude for the skills that migrants bring may be causing a subtle shift in societies with deeply rooted definitions of national identity. In Germany, France, and Britain, according to a 2021 Pew survey, fewer people are insisting on traditional markers of belonging – such as ethnicity, being born in the country, being Christian, or speaking the national language. The study found that citizens are also “more likely to believe that migrants want to adopt [their] customs and ways of life.”

In the U.S., meanwhile, 78% of Americans approved of “allowing up to 100,000” Ukrainian refugees into the country after the Russian invasion. “This is the highest level of U.S. public support for admitting refugees that Gallup has found in its polling on various refugee situations since 1939,” the pollster noted.

For many Christians, this mix of hospitality and gratitude is not an end in itself. Writing to the Corinthians, Paul stated, “All things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.” In a world being reshaped by people fleeing their homelands, new bonds of affection are being forged, creating a higher meaning of home as a spiritual belonging.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Of homelands lost and home found
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1123/Of-homelands-lost-and-home-found
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe