Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attend a regional summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 14.

The world’s go-getters for rule of law

A global survey finds most of the countries that are improving their rule of law are near Russia. They can’t learn fast enough.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stirred many countries to rethink how to safeguard their societies. Sweden and Finland opted to join NATO. Dozens of nations are adjusting to the war’s disruption in oil and wheat supplies. The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to affirm the sovereignty of nation-state borders.

On one measure, the invasion brought a more subtle influence. The latest global index by the World Justice Project found most of the countries that have improved their rule of law over the past year are near Russia: Bulgaria, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.

Most are former parts of the Soviet empire that Russia seeks to reconstitute. Russia’s own ranking dropped to 107 out of 140 countries surveyed by the Washington-based watchdog. That reflects a worldwide decline in what the survey defines as universal principles of rule of law, such as open, democratic government and impartial justice in the courts. In two-thirds of the countries, “fundamental rights” have fallen.

The best example of a country eager to improve rule of law is the giant Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan. Reform efforts under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, such as tackling corruption, pushed Kazakhstan up the survey’s rankings to outscore Hungary. And Hungary is a member of the European Union, albeit one on an EU watchlist for backsliding on basic rights.

Kazakhstan is in the crosshairs of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his arbitrary exercise of power. He has said “Kazakhs never had a state,” a claim similar to one he made about Ukraine before the invasion. This threat has pushed more reforms in Kazakhstan that affirm equality before the law and accountable government, helping to shore up the country’s identity and unity.

Ukraine itself had made enough progress on rule of law and democracy in the decade before the invasion that its people were quite willing to defend the country against Russia. Universal principles are a binding force for people that put them into practice. Russia’s neighbors know that better than most.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The world’s go-getters for rule of law
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1027/The-world-s-go-getters-for-rule-of-law
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe