Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP
Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams speaks in July at a rally about voters casting in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws.
Equality

Midterm elections as democracy’s renewal

Voter sentiments ahead of the U.S. vote in November reflect a firm conviction in honest and open self-government.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The midterm elections next month in the United States – in which voters will elect new officials at the local, state, and federal level, but not a new president – come at a time of uncertainty for democracy worldwide. Yet two trends in the U.S. challenge a common refrain that America’s centurieslong experiment in self-government is in trouble.

One trend is a string of consistent court rulings to safeguard elections and voting rights from false claims and unfair restrictions. The other is rising civic engagement, measured by political activism and high voter registration numbers. Together, they show that rule of law and the public’s desire for accountable government are holding firm against disinformation and cynicism.

“An expanding electorate, millions of citizens newly awake to the transformative power of the vote, and more determined than ever to be part of the democratic process and to be equitably represented in government – that’s what gives me hope,” Harvard University political science professor Claudine Gay told The Harvard Gazette.

There are, of course, novel concerns about American democracy two years after the 2020 presidential election and its turbulent aftermath.

A third of Americans say election fraud determined President Joe Biden’s victory, according to a Monmouth University poll in June. A survey by the Brookings Institution last week found that 345 candidates for local, state, and federal office support false claims that the 2020 presidential election was flawed.

Yet more than half of voters worry more about making sure eligible voters have access to voting than about efforts to prevent voting fraud, according to a NPR/Marist poll in June. Since 2020, many states have enacted new laws that some interest groups say restrict voter access while others say prevent voting misconduct. One common restriction, for example, is a requirement for government-issued photo identification in order to vote. The controversy over this restriction is high even if nearly 8 in 10 Americans support it.

Meanwhile, in yet another measure of voter sentiments, 84% say the integrity of the elections is top priority, according to a Rasmussen poll last week. ”Preventing cheating in elections is a priority for voters,” the polling firm concluded. Some states are wrestling with bipartisan support for measures that meet these expectations.

Courts are trying to play a crucial role sorting out these issues and clashing priorities – maintaining their role in preserving the design of democracy. On Sept. 30, for example, a federal judge upheld voting laws in Georgia against allegations that they unfairly excluded certain types of people from casting ballots. The ruling effectively shut down claims by Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor, that she was denied victory when she sought the office four years earlier. A month earlier, a federal judge overturned a restrictive provision in Wisconsin that would have prevented disabled voters from casting ballots without assistance.

For many voters, worries about the electoral process are not their only concern. Issues such as rising crime, inflation, illegal border crossings, and Supreme Court rulings on personal rights are driving people to vote. A Morning Consult/Politico poll found that 59% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans are “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic about voting. That’s up 44% and 46% respectively from two years ago.

Younger voters in particular show what’s behind that enthusiasm. Recent polls by two universities, Tufts and Harvard, found voters in their 20s are determined to exercise their power. “In the past two election cycles, America’s youngest voters have proven themselves to be a formidable voting bloc with a deep commitment to civic engagement,” said Mark Gearan, director of Harvard’s Institute of Politics, on the institute’s website. They show “a pragmatic idealism as they consider the state of our democracy and the concerning challenges they face in their lives.”

In the past, midterm elections were mainly seen as a report card on the current president. This year’s might be more – an affirmation that, despite democracy’s troubles, self-government can remain an exercise in honesty and hope.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Midterm elections as democracy’s renewal
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1011/Midterm-elections-as-democracy-s-renewal
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe