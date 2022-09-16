Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP/file
Two children attend a class for refugees from Ukraine put together by volunteers in Berlin, Germany.
Generosity

Private giving rises to new global challenges

Many of the world’s biggest donors will gather at the United Nations this month, a sign of how philanthropy has become more worldwide.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Since the Russian invasion, Ukraine has been the recipient of global generosity perhaps on a par with the global aid given to fight the pandemic. One example of private support for Ukrainians came this week from FF Venture Capital, an investment firm that seeks out entrepreneurs who are “driven problem solvers.”

The New York-based firm set up a $30 million fund to invest in Ukrainian tech startups – despite the ongoing war. Beyond its plan to make a profit, the fund has a benevolent goal: to assist a global effort to attract investment to Ukraine and thus lift its economy.

So many more crises have worldwide implications – or are clearly global, such as climate change – that private assistance has also gone more global. For a majority of countries, cross-border assistance – from philanthropy to social investors – has increased in recent years, according to a March report by the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

“In times of crises, as well as in our everyday lives, philanthropy has played a significant role in addressing systemic problems and offering innovative solutions to local and global challenges,” the report states.

The most visible evidence of a greater global focus in formal giving will show up this month when world leaders gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the diplomatic talk-shop, dozens of philanthropic groups will hold events to discuss ways to address crises from refugee flows to diminishing forests. The Chronicle of Philanthropy called the gathering “the ultimate philanthropy networking event” involving “movie stars, corporate CEOs, and social-movement leaders.”

In working more globally, these professional givers must form more alliances, cut bureaucratic red tape, and work more collaboratively.

“We’re in a place of crisis where we can really learn from what other global actors have done to move so much further ahead than where we are,” Elizabeth Barajas-Román, president of the Women’s Funding Network, told the Chronicle. “There’s an opportunity now to really listen to where those other solutions might be.”

More and more global challenges are unprecedented, writes Ruth Richardson, the outgoing executive director of the Global Alliance for the Future of Food. This calls for aid groups to ensure they work by a set of guiding principles, such as resilience and renewability.

“Principles ... surface what really matters to the group, they shape collective vision, and they provide a tool to guide strategy and action,” she stated in a blog. “They create a container that holds everyone but provides enough space for each member to be themselves.”

Such advice helps explain why private giving still plays such a large role alongside government in responding to disasters. The war in Ukraine offers the latest example of how private assistance can be a force for good. And it is a good that has no boundaries.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Private giving rises to new global challenges
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0916/Private-giving-rises-to-new-global-challenges
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe