Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Why a poised Taiwan welcomed Pelosi

The controversial visit of the House speaker, while riling China, helps reinforce Taiwan’s best defense: national unity on civic values.

AP
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, is greeted by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as she arrives in Taipei, Aug. 2.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Social media in Taiwan – as vibrant and playful as the island nation’s democracy – was in full swing for the controversial visit by Nancy Pelosi this week. One widely popular meme depicted the U.S. House speaker as a goddess from Taoist fairy tales. The meme’s point: The Taiwanese may share a cultural heritage with China, yet their collective identity is firmly grounded in the global family of democracies.

Taiwan’s growing national consciousness around shared civic values is what really worries China’s autocratic leaders – more so than a visit by Ms. Pelosi. In Beijing, the symbolism of the visit in signaling Taiwan’s independence may weaken Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He is bidding to stay in power and someday unite the island with the mainland. Yet the visit also reinforces how much the Taiwanese are admired – as are Ukrainians fighting Russia – for safeguarding a young democracy that is accountable, egalitarian, and transparent.

Through free and open elections, Taiwan has had three peaceful transfers of power between rival parties since 2000. Such freedoms help it maintain a gross domestic product per capita that is nearly three times that of China.

“Taiwan, by virtue of both its very existence and its continued prosperity, represents at once an affront to the narrative and an impediment to the regional ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party,” wrote the country’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, last year.

While Taiwan’s military still needs more reforms as well as greater U.S. security assistance, the island’s best defense remains its unity around a civic identity.

“We are Taiwanese in our thinking,” Li Yuan-hsin, a high school teacher, told The New York Times. “We do not need to declare independence because we already are essentially independent.”

Taiwan’s values of equality, freedom, and diversity are creating a “post-materialist” national consciousness, writes Simona Grano, director of Taiwan studies at the University of Zurich. While China is in a “wolf warrior” mode, Taiwan is fighting back differently, she writes in the online publication Taiwan Insight. Its new identity, based on civic and democratic values, proclaims Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

Visits by foreign dignitaries such as Ms. Pelosi only confirm what the Taiwanese simply know to be true.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why a poised Taiwan welcomed Pelosi
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0802/Why-a-poised-Taiwan-welcomed-Pelosi
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe