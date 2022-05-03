Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

War crimes justice through the eyes of survivors

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court suggests a shift from mere punishment of perpetrators.

Reuters
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan (right) and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 13.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Since it was set up two decades ago, the International Criminal Court has followed its founding aim of not allowing genocide or war crimes to “go unpunished.” Yet in a report to the United Nations last week, the court’s chief prosecutor posed a potentially radical shift in holding perpetrators of such crimes accountable. With Russia’s military killing civilians in Ukraine, his ideas may deserve global notice.

“Our new approach prioritizes the voices of survivors,” Karim Khan told the Security Council on April 28 in remarks on the ICC’s work in Libya. “To do so we must move closer to them. We cannot conduct investigations, we cannot build trust, while working at arms-length from those affected.”

The primary motive for creating the ICC was to prevent mass atrocities like the genocide in Rwanda or ethnic cleaning in Bosnia-Herzegovina from happening again. But its work is notoriously slow and – because it is based in The Hague, Netherlands – far removed from the affected populations. In 20 years it has brought just 31 cases to trial.

The new approach outlined by Mr. Khan for Libya reflects a view that moving conflict-torn societies beyond mass violence requires more than the punishment of selected individuals. It has four parts: a greater emphasis on investigating sexual and gender-based crimes as well as the financing of a conflict; involvement of witnesses and survivors in investigations; building judicial capacity and accountability in governments; and strengthening accountability and cooperation among regional blocs of nations and meddling foreign powers.

Those measures reflect Mr. Khan’s emphasis on the ICC’s “principle of complementarity,” which states that a case cannot be brought before the international tribunal if it is already under investigation by an individual state. That rule, the prosecutor told the Security Council last November, binds humanity to universal values. It is an acknowledgment, he argued, that nations have the primary responsibility of enhancing stability and fostering reconciliation.

Colombia’s 2016 peace agreement that ended a long civil war illustrates that point. The pact was successful in large part because the war’s survivors were involved in the negotiations. “The victims have taught me that the capacity to forgive can overcome hatred and rancor,” said Juan Manuel Santos, who was the country’s president at the time. The pact led to the creation of a special judicial panel that favored restorative projects over retributive sentences for perpetrators who gave full and truthful accounts of their crimes.

Critics have lamented the slow pace of the panel’s work. But as a model of reconciliation it has demonstrated the advantages of homegrown justice. As a result, Mr. Khan announced last October that the ICC would close its preliminary investigations of war crimes committed during the conflict that lasted 52 years.

In 2011, the ICC took up alleged war crimes in Libya committed under the regime of former dictator Col. Muammar Qaddafi. The court has since expanded its remit to cover atrocities committed during a subsequent civil war that displaced hundreds of thousands. Mr. Khan’s report to the Security Council was an acknowledgment of the ICC’s slow place – only three Libyan cases have been tried. But it was also a carrot. Since October 2020, a fragile cease-fire has held. Mr. Khan’s new approach is an attempt to promote reconciliation and cooperation between the two sides.

“This situation cannot be a never-ending story,” Mr. Khan said. “Justice delayed may not always be justice denied, but justice that can still be arrived at.”

As the world watches another humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, a new ICC emphasis on listening to survivors of atrocities may offer a new model of international justice.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to War crimes justice through the eyes of survivors
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0503/War-crimes-justice-through-the-eyes-of-survivors
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe