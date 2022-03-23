Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

A Senate airing on the uses of punishment

The hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson highlight the need to refine court sentencing to better define justice.

Reuters
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The confirmation hearings this week of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court have brought fresh scrutiny to one of the most emotional and subjective aspects of law: punishment.

During one exchange on Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley questioned the judge about her decision to sentence a man convicted of child pornography to just three months in prison. It reflected a pattern of leniency, the Missouri Republican charged, in Ms. Jackson’s approach to such cases.

Ms. Jackson tried to explain the range of factors that a judge is required by law to consider in determining punishment. She noted the defendant’s age. He was 18, just out of high school. The senator was unmoved. “I am questioning your discretion, your judgment,” he said.

That kind of exchange has become standard in Senate hearings to fill vacancies on the highest bench. Yet it sometimes obscures a shared recognition in the United States of all the aspects of justice, from deterrence to rehabilitation, that fulfill the purpose of a court sentence.

Since 1984, when Congress established the U.S. Sentencing Commission, there has been growing concern about how to fix the many disparities in sentencing. That focus has gained urgency in recent years as the country has grappled with how to decrease the size of the prison population. The U.S. incarcerates 664 out of 100,000 people, the highest rate in the world, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

One example of fixing those disparities is the First Step Act. Passed by Congress four years ago, it enables incarcerated people to seek reduced sentences based on “compassionate release” and to ease mandatory minimum sentences. As a former member of the commission, Judge Jackson helped identify those criteria. But she also noted that Congress has not updated sentencing guidelines since 2003. This nearly two-decade lapse has left judges to rely on out-of-date guidelines for determining punishment even as changes in technology and social norms have focused attention beyond the length of sentences.

“Part of my sentencings was about redirecting the defendants’ attention,” she said in response to Mr. Hawley. “It’s not just about how much time a person spends in prison. It’s about understanding the harm of ... this behavior.”

That struck a chord.

“You want to get them to own up to what they’ve done in these cases,” the senator acknowledged. “And I thought that was powerful. And I thought that was right.”

This week’s Senate hearings have offered a valuable service in enabling citizens to overhear debate about legal principles and modern points of law. At a time of waning trust in the Supreme Court, a helpful debate about the nature and purpose of punishment revealed deeper insights about the values that define justice. That can only help lift society in selecting the best jurists to the court.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A Senate airing on the uses of punishment
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0323/A-Senate-airing-on-the-uses-of-punishment
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe