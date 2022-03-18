Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

A humble, climate-friendly pioneer in architecture

For the first time, the profession’s biggest prize goes to an African, someone whose village origins help define new ideas in building design.

courtesy of Erik-Jan Owerkerk and Pritzker Architectural Prize
Gando Primary School

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

As in many professions, architects are hunting for new ways of thinking to help solve the climate crisis. Material solutions in building design, such as recycled steel or reflective paint, are fine but finite in their influence. Their efforts received a boost this week after the annual Pritzker Prize, otherwise known as the Nobel Prize for architecture, was awarded to someone who brings “brilliant, inspiring and game-changing ways” toward sustainability in structures.

He is Francis Kéré, the first African to win the prize and whose origin from a small village in the heart of the Sahel in Burkina Faso accounts for his refreshing approach in a profession still famous for grand cultural icons than for environmental leadership.

“He knows, from within, that architecture is not about the object but the objective; not the product, but the process,” reads the Pritzker jury’s citation.

His early fame came in helping design a school in his village after an education in Germany. He let the whole village participate in the design, drawn on sand for all to see. Then he enlisted them to construct the Gando Primary School, using local wood to compact the stone floors and local clay to make bricks mixed with cement. The people learned skills that they could later use to find work, showing that good architecture can transmit ideas widely.

The result was a welcoming structure with a “floating” roof that allows passive ventilation in a hot climate and wall openings that bring filtered light for students to learn even without electricity. The school’s design is also a work of art built on vernacular motifs. “Everyone has the right to beauty; it should be a human right!” Mr. Kéré told Radio France Internationale.

Mr. Kéré showed the villagers that ideas to deal with climate or other challenges are always at hand. “It is not because you are poor that you should not try to create quality,” he said in a statement after receiving the prize.

By starting his profession in one of the world’s poorest places, he challenged the notion that climate solutions start with big institutions. “We cannot say that we do not have a voice; everyone can contribute to tackling the major issues of our time,” he told Dutch magazine De Groene Amsterdammer. “By acting locally, you can generate a global impact. For example, you can choose to build a school building with clay and inspire people all over the world, instead of waiting for the government.”

The Pritzker jury found his body of work, which now extends with designs from Africa to China, is rooted in the “unique” aspects of each community. His buildings “have presence without pretense and an impact shaped by grace,” it stated. For his profession, those types of qualities can be a guide in responding better to the world’s biggest challenges.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A humble, climate-friendly pioneer in architecture
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0318/A-humble-climate-friendly-pioneer-in-architecture
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe