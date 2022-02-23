Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

A hate crime verdict sends a message on race

A federal jury finds a racist motive in the killing of Armaud Arbery, helping lift the national conversation.

AP
Black and white pastors in Brunswick, Georgia, set up a tent and asked for prayers during last year's state trial over the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Many public conversations in the United States not only revolve around race; they often are contentious – from school board meetings over how race is taught in classrooms to the rapper Eminem taking a knee at the Super Bowl’s halftime show. Yet a Feb. 22 guilty verdict against three white men for hate crimes hints that such debates on race need not be a source of division.

The three men had already been convicted in a state court for the 2020 murder of a young Black man named Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging through a neighborhood in Georgia. With the additional verdict by a federal jury on the motive for the killing, the national conversation was able to turn to the deeper issue of racist thinking, not just white-on-Black violence itself.

The reason is that hate crime convictions are rare. Between 2005 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department prosecuted only 17% of the suspects it investigated for hate crimes. Proving hatred is difficult and the price of failure can be high. As Benjamin Wagner, a former U.S. attorney, told The Washington Post last week, losing a hate crimes case can stoke civil unrest. “You need to be thoughtful and cautious before bringing it,” he said.

High-profile fatal encounters between Black people and either police or vigilantes in recent years have led to a greater understanding of a problem once largely ignored. A survey last year by Stanford University found that Black and white people saw a more urgent need to seek understanding across racial groups despite their fears of being misunderstood.

“What was striking [in the results] was that even though both sides felt these concerns, they also wanted to have these conversations,” said Kiara Sanchez, one of the researchers. “They saw the risks but they also saw the benefits.”

Recent incidents of violence against Black people have also had a galvanizing effect on local communities. In the Georgia city of Brunswick where Mr. Arbery was killed, for example, residents formed a new organization called A Better Glynn (named after the county) to promote civic engagement. During the two trials, Black and Jewish clergy formed a tighter bond of support, not just around the family, but around each other.

These groups seized the moment to repair society. “I wonder, if we move too quickly, will we miss the precious and essential work of change?” Rabbi Rachael Bregman wrote in an essay in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the state trial. “If we avoid the discomfort of this time, if we turn back to what was, we will not have made good on the prayer many have whispered repeatedly; please God, do not let this happen again.”

The jury that came down with the hate crime verdict was itself an example of a different kind of conversation. It consisted of one Hispanic juror, three Black, and eight white jurors.. In shared purpose, they found a common humanity in probing for the underlying thought behind race-related violence. Their conversation helped stimulate a wider and deeper one in the U.S.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A hate crime verdict sends a message on race
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0223/A-hate-crime-verdict-sends-a-message-on-race
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe