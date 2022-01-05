Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

EVs: Coming on like Lightning?

Demand for electric pickup trucks and sporty cars puts more shine on the future of EVs.

Reuters/File
A Ford all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype is seen at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, in September 2021.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

2022 may not quite be the year of the electric vehicle. But the road leading to a market dominated by clean-running EVs is looking more and more like it could become a superhighway. 

New sales figures showed that last year Toyota ended the 90-year run of General Motors as the top-selling vehicle maker in the United States. Yet the Japanese automaker has been among the least enthusiastic companies about converting to EVs. 

Toyota has led the way in producing more-efficient gasoline-powered vehicles such as the Prius hybrid, the popular gas-powered compact with an electric motor assist. But it’s been less committed than its competitors to purely EV models.

Now Toyota has announced it will spend some $35 billion to develop and produce EVs. Volkswagen, for comparison, has already pledged $58.5 billion toward EVs. And even Toyota’s smaller Japanese rival Nissan will spend $17.7 billion.

Tesla, of course, remains far and away the leader in EV production. It built and delivered nearly a million EVs in 2021, up a “jaw-dropping” 87% from 2020, as one Wall Street analyst put it. 

And that was without the $7,500-per-vehicle subsidy offered to EV buyers by the federal government. Both Tesla and GM have used up their allotted subsidies under the program.

In fact, perhaps the most encouraging news on EV sales in the U.S. is that they’re being driven largely by customer demand, not by government incentives. Unlike today’s tiny gas-sipping sedans, coming EVs run the gamut from pickup trucks to SUVs and sports cars. Fun and utility come first.

Ford’s hottest new vehicle is the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of its popular pickup truck. More than 160,000 are on preorder with deliveries beginning this year. 

“The F-150 is the most important franchise in our company,” Ford executive Kumar Galhotra told The New York Times. The truck can  serve as a backup generator to power a house when its electricity is knocked out in a storm or to recharge other EVs.

Rival GM introduces its all-electric pickup, the Chevy Silverado, this week.

Ford’s sporty Mustang Mach-E crossover EV has been a lively seller, too. It’s even on order as a cruiser by the New York Police Department. 

Globally, sales of EVs rose 168% in the first half of 2021, while general vehicle sales worldwide fell 16%, compared with the previous year. Much of that decline is attributed to a shortage of computer chips for the vehicles, not cautious buyers.

The big picture: The number of all EVs – cars, trucks, vans, and buses – on the road will increase from 10 million today to some 145 million by 2030, forecasts the International Energy Agency. If governments employ incentive programs, that could be much higher, the agency says.

Like many innovations, EVs will enter the market at the top, luxury and specialty vehicles, and work their way toward a mass customer base as costs drop. All the oft-repeated drawbacks – limited driving range, slow recharging, lack of public charging stations – look surmountable in coming years. 

As EVs become more desired and trendy, even their resale value may turn into a selling point later this decade, in comparison to what might then be seen as old-fashioned fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

In the U.S., new government subsidies to buyers of EVs could still happen if some form of the Build Back Better bill passes. That would speed EV adoption. But the market is already signaling that EVs look more and more like vehicles of the future.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism