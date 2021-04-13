Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Biden’s first steps on Central American migration

Three countries will boost border security against people-smuggling, signaling the Biden administration’s goal of improving rule of law in the region.

Reuters
A Honduran police officer checks the documents of a group of nationals at a checkpoint near the border with Guatemala.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Nearly three months into his presidency, Joe Biden has taken the first concrete step to address the root causes of mass migration from Central America. His envoys secured agreements with Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala to tighten their borders. The main goal: to prevent criminal traffickers from aiding people in making the dangerous journey to the United States.

These deals come just in time. The number of people apprehended at the U.S. southern border jumped 71% between February and March with those three countries accounting for the highest number of migrants. Border agents also apprehended a record number of unaccompanied minors.

The agreements confirm the heart of President Biden’s plan for the region: strengthening the rule of law in order to tackle corruption, especially the kind between crime cartels and government officials.

“Corruption is something that affects conditions in Central America in an important way because the perception of impunity that people in powerful positions have when they commit acts of corruption has an impact: It discourages the population and contributes to the feeling that they have no future in their countries,” explains Ricardo Zúñiga, the State Department’s envoy for the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

In a global survey last year that measured rule of law in 113 countries, those three countries ranked among the lowest, not only in the world but also in Latin America. The rankings, done by the World Justice Project, a nonprofit group backed by the American Bar Association, showed little or no progress for Central America despite billions of dollars spent by the U.S. in the region since 2014.

What Georgia voting law actually says – and why stakes seem so high

The survey did note one success story. In Honduras, a civil society group, the Association for a More Just Society, uncovered serious issues with overpriced services and supplies to fight the pandemic last year. The private audit caused a senior to resign.

As a sign of the Biden administration’s hope of channeling more money directly to corruption fighters in these countries, Mr. Zúñiga said the U.S. will donate $2 million to the International Commission against Impunity in El Salvador. He said the U.S. goal is to help Central America create “safe, prosperous, and democratic societies, where the citizens of the region can build their own lives with dignity.” Only then might irregular migration decline for the long term.

The universal idea of equal standing before the law, which is rooted in the dignity of each individual and the power of conscience, can take root in Central America. The U.S. is only one player, although a big one in supporting local civil society groups. Rule of law is not the domain of only politicians, lawyers, and judges. “Everyday issues of safety, rights, justice, and governance affect us all; everyone is a stakeholder in the rule of law,” states the World Justice Project.

While more troops at the border is a first step, further measures will require addressing why people in the region want to seek a new life in the U.S. One reason is their desire for a rule-based society.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism