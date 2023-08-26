Skip to footer

Readers write: The power of community, from Maine to California

Letters to the editor from the September 4 weekly magazine. Readers wrote about reparations, community, and the benefits of constructive approaches.

  • By Monitor readers

Still Native land? 

The “Land Back” movement and reparations – which were discussed in the Aug. 14 cover story “When $1 billion isn’t enough” – are interesting. I was surprised that there was no acknowledgment of the 2020 Supreme Court case McGirt v. Oklahoma. The court ruled in favor of Jimcy McGirt, who was charged with crimes on Muscogee (Creek) land, and found that 19 million acres of Oklahoma – nearly half of the state – is still Native land. It would have been interesting to know what impact the case could have for the Land Back movement your reporting identified in South Dakota.

David W. Holmes
Blue Ash, Ohio

Constructive approaches   

The Monitor has been an important part of my life for six or more decades, and one of the things I greatly value is the emphasis on the creative, constructive approaches to issues presented in your articles. In the July 24 Weekly, in the article titled “Conservation, Indigenous Thai traditions collide,” the controversies and difficulties were clearly outlined. However, I expected to read about alternatives that would improve the relationships between the government and the villages, as well as ways of farming that would produce healthier crops. I was sorry that no positive way ahead seemed in sight at this time.

In the same issue, the article about breadfruit, titled “Diane Ragone takes nutrition back to the future,” was most informative about a plant of which I knew nothing. I learned a lot but was left wondering what it tastes like.

Elisabeth Seaman
Mountain View, California

Community in cooperation

I’ve been a subscriber and contributor for many decades, and I’m living in a seven-
story retirement manor with over 360 residents, plus staff. I want to comment on the July 31 Weekly issue.

Under this roof lives a multitude of cultures. It’s like living in the United Nations building! One of my favorite activities is the discussion group that meets every Saturday morning. The topic this week was cooperation. I took my copy of the Monitor with me to read portions of the article “How Francisco Núñez and his team are re-greening watersheds.” Nothing could have been more appropriate. The entire issue will be put out for residents to read.

Carolyn A. Hill
Portland, Oregon

True heroes 

Thank you so much for the enlightening article, “‘What do you want to be?’ ‘Smokejumpers!’” in the July 24 Weekly. Living in Northern California, we very much appreciate the firefighters and first responders who put their lives on the line. They are true heroes. Last year during 110-degree heat, we were evacuated from our home for a week. But firefighters made a valiant effort to save the town and those living in the area – and were successful. An anonymous group fed our cats, and our garden was miraculously spared. We are so grateful!

Jane Mattson 
Foresthill, California

A change of heart

The Monitor surpassed its own excellence in the June 19 Weekly issue focusing on reparations. Each article looked at the issue from a different angle and considered creative options for achieving what had seemed impossible: attain justice and make a difference many years or centuries after the original injustices. After reading all the articles, I changed my previous opinion on the need for reparations and had a clearer idea of some options for achieving that. Thank you for excellent reporting.

Michael White
Ashland, Ohio 

