Readers write: Caring for each other

Compassion, not violence

The June 5 issue of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly was incredible. In an age when we have such a plethora of news outlets, the Monitor stands out as a beacon of reason and insight that is unequaled. I am a regular fan of other publications, such as The New Yorker and Barron’s. However, the Monitor brings me information that is unique, accurate, and unbiased.

The issue, which included the cover story “Exposing the roots of violence,” brought a clarity and simplicity that has been missing in media reporting. There is so much talk about mental health issues as if they can be corrected in some simplistic way with a “new government program.”

People are simply unhappy, disappointed, and discouraged due to a lack of care and of finding a deeper life purpose. I served in the U.S. Air Force as a Protestant chaplain and social actions officer. We set up programs to teach people basic decent behavior toward one another. In my counseling duties, I learned about people’s need to be heard and respected.

One day, a young airman came to my office late afternoon to tell me he was going to kill his wife after learning of her infidelity. I told him I would pray for him and asked him to return later in the day, which he did, at around 10 that evening. In his hands, he had a series of letters he had written to his wife. The first was one of anger and vindictiveness. The final letter was one of understanding and forgiveness. This man who wanted to shoot his wife was not mentally ill. He was disappointed and angry. I stayed in touch with this family for several years and watched them grow in their ability to communicate and care.

I’ve touched on just one article in the June 5 issue. I must say, the entire publication is packed with value, from Peter Rainer’s film review of “Past Lives,” to the article on the world’s hunger crisis.

I want to thank you and your staff for providing such quality reporting to a world in need of clarity, honesty, and insightfulness.

John Qualtrough

Clayton, California