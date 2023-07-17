Skip to footer

Readers write: Compassion for each other – and the planet

Letters to the editor for the July 24, 2023 weekly magazine. Readers discussed solutions to plastic pollution and hopes for connecting with others.

  • By Monitor readers

What about paper?

Thank you for the June 26 cover story, “In search of a post-plastic future.” I appreciate your timely coverage of the growing effort to reduce plastic waste and overproduction by banning single-use plastics. 

Clearly this is a problem that must be addressed, but the article reports that many vendors face challenges in finding alternatives. Oddly, there is no mention of the most obvious alternative: paper. 

Some stores in the United States still offer paper bags, and not long ago, paper was the usual wrapping for freshly cut meats and fish. It would be helpful to know what prevents a return to paper as the default material for bagging and wrapping.

Jennifer Quinn
Abingdon, Virginia

Out of sight, not out of mind

The cover story on a post-plastic future reminded me of a time I’ll never forget about five years ago, when a TV news reporter randomly asked a young Vancouver urbanite what he thought of government restrictions on disposable plastic straws. “It’s like we’re living in a nanny state,” I remember him retorting. “They’re always telling us what we can and cannot do.”

His mentality revealed to me why so much gratuitous animal-life-destroying plastic waste eventually finds its way into the natural environment, where there are few, if any, caring souls to immediately see it.

Way too many people continue recklessly behaving as though nonbiodegradable garbage and pollutants can be thrown down a dark chute, flushed down drainage pipes, emitted out of exhaust pipes, or spewed into the sky – as if they could be safely absorbed into the air, water, and land. Even the largest toxic contaminant spills in rarely visited areas of wilderness reflect the harmful tendency toward “out of sight, out of mind.” 

It’s like people believe we can inconsequentially dispense of that waste into a black hole singularity, in which it’s compressed into nothing.

Frank Sterle Jr.    
White Rock, British Columbia

Keeping hope alive

I applaud the fine cover story “Stopping culture wars in their tracks,” published in the June 12 Weekly magazine. 

As a native Middletonian, I tire of the stories in the media that paint the mill towns of southwestern Ohio as dreary sites. The quiet work and alliances among folks in Middletown, Hamilton, Springfield, Lima, and so on continue to push forward. 

Yes, the heavier industries have gone or cut back within these cities. Yes, the challenges to retain youthful energy and talent in the area are there. But the necessary day-to-day work is going on, thanks to the various units mentioned in the article, as well as other examples like the Feed the Hungry Project and Teen Mentoring Committee. They keep hope alive.

John McCluskey Jr.
Bloomington, Indiana

Why I leave my phone behind 

“One is the loneliest number: What will help people connect again?” from the July 10 & 17 Weekly was very well done! For myself, I am trying to learn to leave the house without my cellphone and to stop eating while peering into the digital world (though communication through email is pretty amazing!). 

I am more likely to sit out on the patio and be content to watch for the occasional bird or read a book. When I’m with people, I try to pay attention to listening while “seeing” the other person – maybe some visual cues will help me better assess what they’re telling me, or us, while at a meal table.

Howard Tenenbaum
San Diego

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Readers write: Compassion for each other – and the planet
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/Readers-Respond/2023/0717/Readers-write-Compassion-for-each-other-and-the-planet
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe