Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu

Readers respond: Reflections from a city dweller

Letters to the editor from the Feb. 6, 2023, weekly magazine. One reader imagines himself in the Montana Rockies. Another clarifies why names matter. 

  • By Monitor readers

Opening up thought

I continue to find such peace, beauty, and delight in two photos from last year: the light of “Holiday hope” in the Dec. 19 issue, and the depth of color in “Pumpkin delivery” in the Oct. 10 issue.

It is reassuring to me that The Christian Science Monitor is embracing articles such as the Oct. 24 cover story, “Moral support: How we raise a ‘good person’ in fractured times.” Alex and Kate Brophy, immigration attorneys specializing in LGBTQ clients, are teaching their children “to be kind to others ... and to help them have the understanding that life is complex, that society is complex, and to appreciate our differences.”

May I end with a quote by the founder of the Monitor, Mary Baker Eddy: “Let us serve instead of rule, knock instead of push at the door of human hearts, and allow to each and every one the same rights and privileges that we claim for ourselves.” Thank you for your role in opening thought during such a challenging year as 2022.

Josephine Thompson
San Diego

Listen to the people

The Jan. 2 & 9 cover story, “Citizens’ advice to Congress: What we would do,” was a genius of an inspiration for a story. I thoroughly enjoyed it and believe the Monitor should feature it monthly. Better yet, send copies to Congress. Maybe sense and cooperation could begin to be restored.

Leslie Leggett
Bristol, Vermont

The real northern Rockies

When I saw the Dec. 19 article, “In the northern Rockies, winter snows bring a flurry of hope,” I thought, that’s an interesting title. A piece about the Canadian Rockies! Nope. Turns out “northern Rockies” means Montana, United States.

I share just to remind our wonderful Monitor editors and contributors that the “northern Rocky Mountains,” for many of us, are in Canada. It doesn’t feel very inclusive to your truly “northern” international readers to refer to the northern Rockies as Montana! 

Kate Gibson Oswald
Kelowna, British Columbia

Transporting a city dweller 

I loved “In the northern Rockies, winter snows bring a flurry of hope.” 

The article transported me right to the edge of a backwoods creek. I almost felt the Montana winter cold sneaking in onto my toes through my boots and wool socks. The descriptions of the mountains, woods, and evening dark, along with details of the region’s species, helped me, a city dweller, feel connected to the western Montana cycles of nature.

The way the writer treated the topic of hope – hope for a good, long, cold, and wet winter; hope for the deer, fish, and birds and to find their habitats intact and maybe a little restored since the hot, dry summers before; hope that maybe the ponderosas and the valley meadows will get the dampness and moisture they need to flourish – gave this urban, greenhorn wilderness lover a feel for ice crystals forming on browned-out wild grass and at river’s edge.

The article also sparked insight into the realm of what could be, of what might just be – despite the reams of data, and the well-intended, seasoned naysayers’ prognostications cautioning against getting our hopes too high.

It’s the kind of story, especially at Christmastime, that I think does a lot of good.

Tom Hundley
Seattle

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Readers respond: Reflections from a city dweller
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/Readers-Respond/2023/0128/Readers-respond-Reflections-from-a-city-dweller
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe