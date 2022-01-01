Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Readers write: What makes a compelling climate story?

Letters to the editor for the January 3 & 10, 2022 weekly magazine. Readers discuss cancel culture, the Monitor's global outlook, and more.

Staff

  • By Monitor readers

Picturing the Arctic

I just finished reading the side-by-side stories of Arctic icebreakers, “U.S. and Canada chart new sea lanes as ice fields thaw” and “Russia taps big ice cutter fleet to boost polar ambitions,” from the Nov. 1 issue. What an ingenious way to report on the timely topics of climate change and East-West tensions! 

A big “thank you” for including the map – with the North Pole in the bull’s-eye, no less. I referenced it several times as I was reading each article. The colored paths were especially important to me; I could almost imagine writers Sara Miller Llana and Fred Weir waving to each other across the vast white expanse.

We have the choice to either see an ice-free Arctic as a space for cooperation or for conflict. These two reporters show us how much there is in common “way up there” and that the two passages, Northwest and Northeast, can connect the world in productive ways.

Rusty Wyrick
Ghivizzano, Italy

Standout climate coverage

I found the Nov. 1 article “It came from the (Red) Sea! Invasive fish spur creative responses in Cyprus” the most eye-opening piece on climate change I’d read in 2021.

Not only was I previously unaware of most of the facts, but the reporting does an outstanding job succinctly describing the clear and present impact and risks. It was tremendously helpful to have a reference that complements what can often be read on carbon, forests, and the Arctic. Kudos to Nick Squires and the science team. 

I also had a laugh reading Chuck Wilcoxen’s contribution to The Home Forum in the same issue, on “Everyday feats that are arguably Olympian.” I’m thankful for the Monitor and feel privileged to have weekly, reliable access to interesting content and perspectives.

Jose M. Parrella
Seattle

Literary cancel culture

The Dec. 6 cover story “Pulling punchlines,” about comedians trying to navigate rapidly shifting standards of taste, states, “Cancel culture is predominantly a far-left phenomenon, but it also exists on the right.” That’s a misleading evaluation. 

Consider, for instance, one of the primary foundations of our culture: books. Over many years, the American Library Association has demonstrated that the majority of efforts to remove or restrict books in public schools and public libraries comes from conservatives. And Republican politicians have been on a tear to pass new laws and regulations banning novels, textbooks, and works of history they find objectionable. People of all political persuasions may be engaged in cancel culture, but right-wing activists are pursuing that repressive scheme with far more determination, organization, and success.

George Cartter
Vacaville, California

Gratitude for the Monitor

I overheard a conversation that I simply must share because of the joy it brought me. I live in a seven-story building known as a “retirement manor.” It’s like living inside the United Nations, with a variety of cultures, languages, a sample of everything found in society today. Since living here I’ve passed my Monitors on to a woman down the hall who eventually puts them on the “share table” in a busy location. Not until overhearing this conversation did I realize the impact and appreciation these magazines are having here. As a subscriber and contributor myself for many decades, it makes my heart sing: “Is there any other newspaper in the entire world that gives the kind of coverage The Christian Science Monitor gives?”

I don’t think so. Thanks to each and every person connected to making it what it is. 

Carolyn Hill
Portland, Oregon

