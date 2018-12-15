Readers write: US-Russia exchange, and how to address genocide?

US-Russia exchange

What a pleasant surprise to see Sharon Tennison profiled in the People Making a Difference feature in the Oct. 22 Weekly Print Edition! Our family traveled with her 30 years ago as part of her program Center for Citizen Initiatives, which sets up trips to Russia for Americans and trips to the United States for those from Russia. Our children were 7, 10, and 13 at the time, and they turned out to be great ambassadors since the Russians love their children dearly.

It was an eye-opening trip for us all and led us to focus on World War II as we continued our travels throughout much of Europe for the next 2-1/2 months.

We also hosted two groups of Russian entrepreneurs in our community. The program was called Soviets Meet Middle America when we participated, and it was gratifying to be able to host these new friends.

Thanks for reminding us of the importance of people-to-people exchanges and for sharing Ms. Tennison’s long-standing efforts in this area.

Tom and Meg Stallard

Woodland, Calif.

How to address genocide?

Regarding the Nov. 16 Daily editorial, “A legal takedown of genocide”: I just watched the film “Hotel Rwanda,” and it made me think about the Rohingya genocide. The West was partially present in Rwanda, with United Nations soldiers and French soldiers there at times, but the West didn’t do anything to stop the genocide. Part of the movie’s goal is to make people aware of the genocide and show that idleness is not acceptable so that genocides like this don’t happen again.

It’s nice to read that genocide occurs less than it used to, but it is still happening. We hear about the Rohingya genocide and about how their government is ignoring and denying it, but I would love to know more about what is being done to help them and stop this. What are we and other countries who are watching actually doing to stop this slaughter?

Whitney Wyndham

Chestnut Hill, Mass.