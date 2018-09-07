The Daily Star / Dhaka, Bangladesh

Genocide in Myanmar requires an international response

“We thank the [United Nations] for exercising due diligence by issuing the strongest condemnation to date of the Myanmar military...,” states an editorial. “The complicity of both the Myanmar military and civilian government in the gross human rights violations of Rohingyas is something the world already knew, but the genocidal regime has remained unmoved.... Failure to try the leadership of the Myanmar military in a court of law would mean letting individuals in power get away with unleashing a campaign of rape, arson and indiscriminate killing.... International pressure on Myanmar must continue as Bangladesh has stretched its abilities in coping with the Rohingya crisis and needs an early solution.”

The Globe and Mail / Toronto

Exclusive US-Mexico trade negotiations leave Canada on edge

“Back in early June, a top Canadian trade negotiator told me bluntly that what he didn’t want was the United States doing a separate deal with Mexico on autos and then turning to Canada...,” writes Lawrence Martin. “What happened was worse. The U.S.-Mexican pact is not just an agreement on cars but a trade package.... What happened was that Ottawa was deceived.... Ottawa should not have been all that surprised at what happened.... But to hear the same Canadian trade negotiator who worried about lost leverage talk now, it’s not so bad.... Canada is in a tough situation, he concedes, but a deal is still well possible. Worse would have been if the Mexico-U.S. talks had collapsed. Their success means there is something to build on.”

EUObserver / Brussels

Why the EU needs a diversity shake-up

“In today’s family photo of European leaders you might spot the odd (white) woman, but only with a magnifying glass,” writes Sophie in ’t Veld. “Why is the European Union stuck in the past?... Next year most of these jobs are up for renewal.... There is a direct connection between the profile of the leaders of the EU institutions and the way they are chosen: co-optation between mainly ... middle-aged white men.... If Europe wants to be a global leader, our political leadership has to change dramatically.... It has been proven beyond any doubt that diversity makes an organisation stronger.... So why exclude the majority of the population?”

Al Jazeera / Doha, Qatar

Trump’s endorsement of white supremacists hurts more than helps

“Donald Trump’s [recent] comments referring to ‘large scale killings’ of white farmers in South Africa ... may have mobilised the ... fringe in America..., but in South Africa, they backfired for the organisation that claims it ‘played a role’ in his tweet...,” writes Sisonke Msimang. “[H]is endorsement signalled a setback for Afriforum, the fascist organisation that toured the US and the UK earlier this year in a bid to call attention to what it calls ‘the plight’ of white farmers.... [T]he notion that [South Africa] is embarking on any sort of illegal expropriation flies in the face of reality.... Moderate whites in South Africa now have even fewer reasons to take Afriforum seriously.”

Korea JoongAng Daily / Seoul, South Korea

Considering North and South Korea negotiations in light of US diplomatic efforts

“U.S. President Donald Trump decided [Aug. 24] to not send Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang ... questioning the fruitfulness in the trip...,” states an editorial. “Trump’s warning comes amid little progress in the denuclearization front after hopes had been raised.... Seoul appears to be unconcerned with North Korea’s slow progress on the denuclearization front. It is trying to push the opening of a liaison office ... and hold another inter-Korean summit.... Washington opposes the establishment of an inter-

Korean liaison office because it violates the United Nations sanctions.... The South must adjust its pace vis-à-vis the North in accordance with the international trend. It should reconsider whether a summit and declaration to end the war is appropriate at this time.”