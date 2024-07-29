Skip to footer

What this moment is asking of America

The attempt to assassinate Donald Trump leaves no doubt that the United States is standing on a precipice. In the face of transformational change, will love win out?

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff/File
People visit the Lincoln Memorial at night in Washington, April 2021.

History has shown that moments of great change bring great upheaval. Often, they also bring violence. The attempt to assassinate Donald Trump on July 13 leaves no doubt that the United States is now standing on this precipice.

The months and years ahead are already certain to be historic. The question that remains is, In what ways? Violence comes when societies feel they can no longer work through their differences peacefully. Given the transformational changes now reshaping the U.S. – economic, cultural, ethnic, religious – and deep levels of distrust, the days ahead loom as something of a test. Must we fall into old patterns? Must anger and hate and fear explode into terrible acts?

The answer need not be foreordained. The history of the United States is one of progress – of an imperfect nation steadily reaching toward the grandeur of its founding ideals. But those ideals must be lived to be a solid foundation for further growth. 

The cover story from the July 29 Monitor Weekly offers an example. Where are people reshaping how they act and think in an effort to change the country’s trajectory? Where are people tempering their determination to win with a desire to understand the other side and not fuel anger, fear, and frustration? In his cover story, Simon Montlake looks at how a group of Pennsylvanians is doing this – not far from where the assassination attempt took place. 

One woman volunteered to be a mediator and peacemaker during an armed protest and counterprotest about Confederate monuments in Gettysburg. Her job was to “practice bravery in the face of conflict,” she said. “We want everyone to win.” 

Democracy is not quite as simple as “When everyone loses, everyone wins.” But it’s not too far off. When everyone loses politically, that means everyone has paused to consider the other side, to trust that the other side is not their enemy, and to commit to work together in the future. 

The founder of this publication, Mary Baker Eddy, once wrote that a key test of prayer was, “Do we love our neighbor better because of this asking?” To be honest, that is the demand of every day. But it is beacon-bright at this moment – the only practical way to step back from the precipice.

Politics will not heal the breach. Only we can do that, and only with a love that reaches beyond the comfortable bounds of self to the higher ideals of fellowship and unity on which the nation was established.

Mr. Trump is safe. For that, we can be grateful. And America has a chance to awaken. The things that divide the nation are substantial, but so, too, is the opportunity. Thoughts and prayers are best expressed in action. And loving our neighbor better because of the demands of this moment would be a historic legacy of the best sort.

As you read Simon’s story, I encourage you to think about ways to embrace this principle in your own life. We’d love to hear about it. Send your thoughts to letters@csmonitor.com.

