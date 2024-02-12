Skip to footer

The hidden prison of fines and fees

When local governments use fees and fines to finance governance, the result can be a financial and criminal vortex that sucks downward the very people trying to rise out of poverty. The solution is a matter of community responsibility.

|
Rich Pedroncelli/AP/File
A guard tower and razor wire stand outside California State Prison Solano in Vacaville. Prisons are meant to hold people in while they pay their debt to society. But many incarcerated people leave prison with fresh debt.

For me, the great revelation in this week’s cover story came in the second paragraph. Did you know that people have to pay to go to prison? The gentleman in our story left prison with $50,000 in fines and fees. The story of his journey to finally be free of the debt is both bracing and inspiring. 

Now, of course I didn’t know that those imprisoned have to pay for things like phone calls to family and toothbrushes. I have never been to prison. I have never known anyone who has been to prison. The circumstances into which I was born have put me in a very different world. But that is the point of this week’s cover story. For those who have never known poverty, its compounding effects can be shocking. 

For much of the past 40 years, local governments have used fees and fines in an attempt to finance many aspects of local governance. And there can be a logic to that. Just as a turnpike asks the drivers who use it to pay tolls, a government can charge those who most use its services. Should a locality subsidize those who break the law?

Maybe. But local governments have gone well beyond this, doubling down on the use of fees and then essentially criminalizing the inability to pay them. The result is a financial and criminal vortex that sucks downward the very people trying to rise out of poverty. 

Take the fees in prisons as an example. A 2023 Sacramento Bee report found that toothpaste costs $4.45 at California State Prison Solano, compared with a market rate of $1.37. That’s a 200% markup for people in prison. Moreover, incarcerated people earn between 8 and 37 cents an hour, according to the report. That means a tube of toothpaste “could require 37% of an incarcerated person’s monthly income.”

This goes for court fees, tickets, you name it. The topic was the focus of a recent meeting of the National Conference of State Legislatures. One Republican lawmaker from Kentucky said, “Many of us believe that the defendant should have skin in the game.” But he also acknowledged the need to consider other views. “If the data shows that [these approaches] don’t work, we should look at something else.”

That puts the issue where it belongs – as a matter of responsibility. 

Any sort of punishment is a question of responsibility. As the Kentucky lawmaker said, having “skin in the game” is recognizing the need for people to take responsibility for the many consequences of their actions. But local governments must also consider their responsibility. Is it responsible to weaponize fines and fees to try to cover budget shortfalls? Is it responsible for a community to make its poorest people pay the most, proportionally and emotionally?

As contributor Courtney E. Martin shows, there are balanced solutions, and cities are finding them. After all, responsibility works best when shared by all sides.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The hidden prison of fines and fees
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0212/The-hidden-prison-of-fines-and-fees
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe