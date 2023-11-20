Skip to footer

When reporting hits home

In Bangladesh to report on how young people are adapting to climate change, a reporter is reminded of the inextricable links between children half a world apart.

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Petrus Lukas juggles two cellphones while organizing a climate change event for teens living in an informal settlement in Namibia.

I called my 12-year-old from the road in Dhaka, Bangladesh, after I'd spent several days reporting in Mongla for the third installment of our Climate Generation series. The story focuses on the extraordinary adaptation of a generation whose lives will be uprooted by climate migration. In Mongla, I met a trio of best friends. These girls wowed me – their budding understanding of their rights as children, their simultaneous expression of innocence and wisdom, their creativity and determination. I was drawn to one in particular, Mafiya. She not only is amazing, but also happens to be in eighth grade, like my daughter. 

My daughter was in a bad mood the afternoon I reached her on FaceTime. Her father was isolating with COVID-19, and she was frustrated with her science homework. I patiently listened. But when she started fretting about clothes shopping, I grew frustrated myself – jarred by complaints about schoolwork and needing new leggings when so many Bangladeshi children can only dream of studying and some actually make the clothes that North American children wear. The inequalities of the world suddenly felt personal. I had to rush off the phone before I burst into tears on the call.

It wasn't her fault. Many of us learn at an early age not to compare ourselves with others. But when I'm abroad, comparison can sometimes be a natural path toward deeper understanding. 

In this case, observing the lives of Mafiya and her peers and comparing that with the way that adolescence is arriving in my house in Canada helps me to contextualize both realities. And sometimes, as on this day, the contrast bowls me over with how unfair the world can be.

As we were conceptualizing this project, Stephanie Hanes and I talked a lot about our own children and climate change in their futures. As I set off to meet others' children, I experienced an intensity of emotion that doesn't compare to what I've felt with any other reporting I've done. Part of it was just sheer workload and the exhaustion of long, hard travel. But it also had a lot to do with the kids.

I started feeling something akin to motherhood – a rooting for them and a reveling in who they are. One image in particular that stays with me is the one featured above, of Petrus Lukas, a 16-year-old Namibian. I met him because he had asked two climate activists to speak to his friends in an informal settlement outside Windhoek, Namibia, on a Saturday morning. 

I loved this day on so many levels. The activists had no idea, when they accepted the invitation (to talk for free on their day off), that Petrus was just a kid until they arrived. Petrus looked like a tiny CEO pulling off this event. He clutched two cellphones to his ears, chastising those who were late. The kid is going places.

I've told my daughter about all of these exceptional young people I've met in the past six months. I try never to compare but to impart the good and inspiration that I've learned from Mafiya, Petrus, and all the rest I've met along the way.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to When reporting hits home
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2023/1120/When-reporting-hits-home
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe