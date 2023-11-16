Skip to footer

Breathless and grateful: An editor on the job

At the launch of the Monitor's global series about young people adapting to climate change, an editor reflects on the nail-biting, behind-the-scenes decisions that propelled the project.

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Reporter Sara Miller Llana (left) and photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman share a selfie from their June trip to Arctic Canada.

My favorite image of journalists in popular culture is the "Bobby!Bobby!Bobby!" scene from the James L. Brooks movie "Broadcast News." It’s a nail-biting 90 seconds featuring Holly Hunter and Joan Cusack as TV producers – the broadcast equivalent of my job as a newspaper editor – in the chaos of deadline. They hurdle babies, dodge file cabinet drawers, fidget, scream, and manically rally a videotape editor named Bobby.

As I write this "editor on the job" column, I’ve just rolled out of the very real "Bobby!Bobby!Bobby!" moment of seeing the first installment of our Climate Generation global report go into print and online. (The Nov. 13 cover story about a young Namibian climate activist is the second chapter of the project.)

Our reporters and photographers worked for nine months – traveling around the world – to uncover how the next generation is pragmatically coping with the climate crisis. How, you might wonder, did we face such a manic deadline if we had nine months to do this?

Behind every article is a fusion of dozens of key processes by talented Monitor professionals: reporters, photographers, copy editors, designers, graphic artists, audio and video technicians, an animation artist, and promotion teams.

But suspended among those professionals is me, the project editor – juggling, hand-holding, dealing with our Pulitzer Center funders, suggesting story direction, writing headlines and captions, editing every line, and trying to remember to thank everyone at each intricate step. (Reporter Stephanie Hanes offered me ice cream if I got the phrase "herding cats" in here.)

My favorite part of the job is hands-on editing – helping with the puzzle pieces of storytelling flow or coaxing colorful anecdotes. I love imagining what my correspondents are experiencing – from tropical heat and Arctic cold to earnest young people – and asking the right questions. Sometimes my own experience helps. When Sara Miller Llana described the outside of a home in the Canadian Arctic, I wondered – from my own Russian Arctic reporting years ago – if there were animal carcasses in the front yard. Why, yes, they are ubiquitous – hunted caribou being the primary protein source.

My least favorite part of the job is trying to capture a story in a six-to-10-word headline – yes, editors write the headlines; reporters don’t.

Then there are the inevitable dramas of the job, fielding the complications that become tales you can tell at dinner parties in reverent gratitude or just for a good laugh. In this project, there were last-minute bureaucratic heroes getting us visas; there were hairy airline flights – one with turbulence that destroyed a reporter’s laptop, one a Dhaka, Bangladesh, flight diverted by weather to Kolkata, India, and by a near-diplomatic crisis with restive passengers held on the plane for six hours.

After all the "Bobby!Bobby!Bobby!" moments, everything came together in this Climate Generation project. I hope you find real value in what we’ve all done to make it happen.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Breathless and grateful: An editor on the job
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2023/1116/Breathless-and-grateful-An-editor-on-the-job
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe