Skip to footer

‘Education is inseparable from caring’

In China, the growth seen in urban centers isn't always reflected in its rural communities. But in one town, progress is persistent and nurtured by its tireless schoolteachers.

|
ANN SCOTT TYSON/THE CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR
Bai Guiling, a retired teacher (far right), lives with her daughter-in-law, son, grandson, and husband in Ansai District, Yan’an City, Shaanxi province, China. Monitor staff writer Ann Scott Tyson caught up with Ms. Bai in May, 30 years after she first wrote about the educator.

When weaving together the cover article for the Oct. 16 print issue, Ann Scott Tyson wrestled with telling several stories in one. “It’s such an unusual story on so many levels,” she says.

In the simplest terms, it is a story about education in rural China. The last time Ann visited the remote village of Yangjiagou 30 years ago, she found children studying at a cave school amid hunger and poverty. For residents of urban China, the past three decades have profoundly changed life. Has rural China kept up?

But this is also a story about understanding. The Monitor’s Asia editor, Lindsey McGinnis, saw an opportunity to explore a place the world doesn’t often hear about. Travel outside China’s big cities was severely hampered for foreign journalists during the pandemic. Now that China has lifted those restrictions, rural areas offer a chance to gain a fuller picture of a country often viewed through the lens of geopolitical competition with the United States.

“In this climate, it becomes all too easy for Americans to see Chinese people as an abstract ‘other,’ and to forget that our stories are deeply intertwined,” Lindsey says. The story reminds readers of the rich and meaningful cooperation between ordinary Chinese and Americans in recent decades, and how a few motivated individuals can make a difference. “By pulling on an old thread,” Lindsey says, “Ann unraveled a story not just about the state of education in rural China, but about generosity, forgiveness, grief, and, above all else, hope.”

It was a journey of understanding for Ann, too – understanding in broad terms how life in rural China had and had not changed. She came away with a clear sense that living conditions have improved. “We need to remember how bad things were,” she says. “People not having enough to eat, or enough clothes to keep them warm. Those problems have fundamentally been solved.” Still, the pace of development in the countryside has lagged significantly behind that of cities.

Education is one of the primary levers for change in rural areas. China’s widespread consolidation of village primary schools since 2000 has brought mixed results. Bigger schools in towns are better resourced, but the drawback is they are farther away and require many primary students to live at school – which limits attendance, especially for girls.

Village families seeking the best education for their children must shoulder significant costs and sacrifices. One of the main characters in Ann’s story, known as Teacher Bai, embodies this commitment to children and the community. In that way, “it struck me to what degree teaching is a form of love,” Ann says. Her story relates the life trajectories of a handful of people – most of them strangers – who came together around a passion for learning. Their stories convey, Ann says, how “education is inseparable from caring – caring for someone’s potential.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to ‘Education is inseparable from caring’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2023/1103/Education-is-inseparable-from-caring
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe