Beyond money, striking workers seek respect

Labor’s resurgence is about the balance of power between employers and employees. But it may also be about something even deeper: the importance of respectful relationships.

David Crane/The Orange County Register/AP
City employees protest outside City Hall in Los Angeles during a 24-hour strike involving thousands of workers, Aug. 8, 2023.

Our modern-day economy is a vast and complex network – one that we’ve been learning not to take for granted amid events like the pandemic and the fraying of U.S.-China trade relations. But at its heart, it’s about people collaborating to get things done.

A willing investor puts up money to try something. Willing suppliers or customers make contracts. And not least, willing workers are needed every step of the way. The ideal is that everyone will benefit from these exchanges. But living up to that ideal isn’t guaranteed. And even when people are generally gaining, questions of fairness recur. 

Those questions have become more visible in the United States in the past year. Our Aug. 28 cover story, by Laurent Belsie and Patrik Jonsson, is about organized labor on the move. 

“The main thing we want is respect from upper management, the way that we can talk, the way we get talked to,” Marshawna “Shae” Parker told Patrik in an interview. The Waffle House employee participated in a short strike recently. She says she’s experienced good days as well as challenges, but “I feel like with the Waffle House corporation, there is no empathizing with us – just ... ‘I need you to work; do this, do that.’ We’re not just the bodies in this building. We’re maintaining this building. If it wasn’t for us, the door would be closed.”

From UPS to United Airlines, legions of workers have similar concerns. Unions are seeking, and often winning, big pay hikes. With workers often in short supply, their leverage has risen after years of declining clout. Add in some wider changes – rising minimum wages in many states, a president who is pro-labor to a rare degree, and rising public support for unions – and the result is a shift that goes beyond any particular company or union. According to one new study, income inequality has been on the decline since 2015.

Labor’s resurgence is about the balance of power between employers and employees. But as Ms. Parker suggests, it may also be about something even deeper: the importance of respectful relationships.

The corporate representatives we interviewed said that they are trying to be responsive to worker concerns, that employees are valued, and that relations are constructive. Certainly many employees feel that way. 

And economist Tyler Cowen is among those offering counternarratives about oft-criticized corporations. His audaciously titled 2019 book, “Big Business: A Love Letter to an American Anti-Hero,” argues that such companies have been beneficial, though not flawless. 

Still, rich-poor income gaps, while they have declined somewhat, remain wide. These questions of balance and respect deserve a place on our watchlist, whatever happens in the near-term ebb and flow of the economy and labor relations.

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

