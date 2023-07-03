Skip to footer

The ongoing march toward a more perfect union

A sense of exceptionalism has long infused pride in the American system. That self-image took a hit with the federal indictment of Donald Trump

|
PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP/FILE
The United States presidential seal, shown on the South Lawn of the White House, July 12, 2022, in Washington.

Throughout history, American leaders have borrowed from the Bible in calling their nation a “city upon a hill” – a beacon of hope for humanity. A sense of exceptionalism has long infused pride in the American system and successes as the world’s oldest democracy.

That self-image took a hit with the federal indictment of Donald Trump over alleged mishandling of classified documents, making him the first former U.S. president to face federal criminal charges. The fact that Mr. Trump leads polls for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 makes his indictment all the more consequential. The implications for the future of American governance could be profound.

Still, Americans can take heart in the lessons of other democracies, as the Monitor explained in a magazine cover story back in January. From France, Israel, and South Korea, to Argentina and Brazil, other nations have shown that former leaders can be held to account – even sent to prison – and the country survives.

No one is above the law. Some leaders, such as in Brazil, have served time in prison for corruption and then been reelected. Israel is another example: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced indictment, was voted out, and then returned to office. His trial is ongoing.

In the United States, opinion on Mr. Trump is deeply divided, with many Americans saying the latest charges – and a previous, civil indictment in New York – are politically driven. Others feel Mr. Trump’s legal jeopardy is deserved. This week’s Explainer, by Peter Grier and Sophie Hills, looks at the latest indictment in more depth.

Whatever the outcome, Americans can eat a bit of humble pie. And in building a more perfect union, there are lessons to be learned. “In the short run, people will lose some of their trust in democracy” when former leaders are taken to court, Sam Van der Staak of the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance told the Monitor in January. “In the long run, you often see that systems can be repaired step by step, and that public confidence then grows again.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The ongoing march toward a more perfect union
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2023/0703/The-ongoing-march-toward-a-more-perfect-union
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe