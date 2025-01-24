The change of thought that brings progress

Behind progress, there’s always a change of thinking that leads the way. First comes an openness to a change of thought, and then a commitment to clothe our thoughts with the new idea, the fresh perspective, the adjusted outlook.

It’s beautiful where the Bible says, “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness” (Isaiah 61:10).

This shows clearly how fine and beautiful one’s quality of thought can be. Clothed in God’s, divine Spirit’s, salvation and righteousness, we’re naturally joyful – and intimidated by nothing.

Each day, we can dress our thoughts and acts in the qualities and inspiration Spirit gifts us. Spirit expresses in us spiritual qualities such as intellect, love, insight, and power, and this is such a loving thing for Spirit to do. “Spirit duly feeds and clothes every object, as it appears in the line of spiritual creation, thus tenderly expressing the fatherhood and motherhood of God,” says Monitor founder Mary Baker Eddy in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” (p. 507).

So, at Spirit’s prompting, we can willingly and gladly change our mental garments and advance forward! Throughout one show, a stage performer may have several wardrobe changes. Throughout one year, a person may have several mental garment changes, too. Each time Spirit’s inspiration is received, its light reveals new views and powerful truths.

An encouraging example of this is seen in the experience of a blind man who was sitting along a road when Christ Jesus came walking by. He called out to Jesus. Jesus then asked him to come to him. The Bible describes what happened: “And he, casting away his garment, rose, and came to Jesus” (Mark 10:50).

Recommended Innovation A retired bishop transforms guns into garden tools to help youths envision peace

“Casting away his garment” could be seen as an abandonment of his old life and familiar state of thought, so that he could receive what Jesus had for him. He asked Jesus for healing and then, immediately, he could see. Leaving his old life, he walked forward, following Jesus.

It is divine inspiration, rather than speculative fears of future suffering and lack, that leads the way forward. “Mere speculation or superstition,” explains Science and Health, “appropriates no part of the divine vesture, while inspiration restores every part of the Christly garment of righteousness” (p. 242).

Our garment – what we wear mentally – can, at each new tick of the clock, be Christly. The Christ may be defined as the inspiration that Spirit constantly and lovingly provides everyone. The Christ reveals the presence of God, Love – and ourselves shining forth as completely spiritual and perfect expressions of this holy presence. It is comforting to learn that the Christ wasn’t only for Jesus’ time but is here and operating in our time, also.

In the book of Isaiah, it says, “The spirit of the Lord God is upon me; ... to appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness” (Isaiah 61:1, 3). “The garment of praise” – what a beautiful visual that is. Yes, we can wear praise for all that God, good, is and is doing.

When we stop to think about it, only what God is and what God is doing deserves to have residence within our thoughts. And we never need to divide our praise between what God is and what God is not!

While store-bought clothing dulls and weakens with wear, the clothing of Christly inspiration that Spirit provides, when worn often, even in the harshest conditions, actually becomes more beautiful and valuable to us, and we see more of its durability.

Like the man who was healed by Jesus, we must be willing to cast away our old garment, our fears, and clothe ourselves in Christly light and inspiration. Toward true progress, both personal and worldwide, such inspired changes of thinking always lead the way.