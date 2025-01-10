We can claim safety

Can we ever be confident that we’re safe from danger? If the world were governed by chance, we certainly wouldn’t have a foundation for confidence. But Jesus showed us that chance has nothing to do with life. In healing the sick and sinning, stilling a storm, overcoming death, he proved that God, good, is ruling our lives. The following pieces from the archives of The Christian Science Publishing Society show that it’s possible to claim our safety in any situation, no matter the threat.

In “Safe from a severe storm,” the writer describes how knowing divine Love’s presence and power brings peace and protection in the face of frightening weather conditions.

The writer of “Prayer – an effective form of action” shows that holding to the goodness of God’s creation dissolves dangerous situations.

“How can we feel safe?” explores how God, the all-knowing, doesn’t create or know anything that isn’t entirely good – and understanding this brings healing and security.

In “Safe when shots are fired,” the writer shares how she prayed when she was in an active shooter situation, and the peace and resolution that resulted.