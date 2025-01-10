Skip to footer

We can claim safety

If we’re facing a threat, we can find comfort, freedom, and security as we trust that God is protecting and loving us. 

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Can we ever be confident that we’re safe from danger? If the world were governed by chance, we certainly wouldn’t have a foundation for confidence. But Jesus showed us that chance has nothing to do with life. In healing the sick and sinning, stilling a storm, overcoming death, he proved that God, good, is ruling our lives. The following pieces from the archives of The Christian Science Publishing Society show that it’s possible to claim our safety in any situation, no matter the threat.

In “Safe from a severe storm,” the writer describes how knowing divine Love’s presence and power brings peace and protection in the face of frightening weather conditions.

The writer of “Prayer – an effective form of action” shows that holding to the goodness of God’s creation dissolves dangerous situations.

How can we feel safe?” explores how God, the all-knowing, doesn’t create or know anything that isn’t entirely good – and understanding this brings healing and security.

In “Safe when shots are fired,” the writer shares how she prayed when she was in an active shooter situation, and the peace and resolution that resulted.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to We can claim safety
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0110/We-can-claim-safety
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe