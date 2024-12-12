Skip to footer

Need more time?

We can always count on God for inspiration that helps us accomplish what we rightfully need to get done.

  • By Scott L. Schneberger

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Who hasn’t felt, at some moment at home or at work, a need for more time? Perhaps we’ve felt harried, self-doubtful, or even desperate about mounting deadlines. An advertisement I saw recently advised that time is the only truly scarce resource, and therefore we need to mete it out wisely.

But is time really our ultimate need?

The Bible offers a different perspective. For instance, there’s the story of a man who’d been unable to walk for 38 years (see John 5:1-9). It was commonly believed that an angel periodically disturbed the water of a particular pool in Jerusalem, and that the first person to step into the pool after a disturbance was healed of any disease.

This man, like others, had been waiting at the pool for quite some time. Yet someone else always got into the water more quickly. He explained this to Jesus, who simply said to him, “Rise, take up thy bed, and walk.” The man was instantly healed.

So was the man’s healing dependent on having more time? Apparently not.

Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, defined “time” in part as “mortal measurements; limits, in which are summed up all human acts, thoughts, beliefs, opinions, knowledge,” and also wrote, “Time is a mortal thought ...” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” pp. 595, 598).

What are mortal measurements to God, who is eternal Spirit? God could never be incapable of doing something because He lacked the time. The omnipotent, infinite Divine Being could never have limits or any element of mortality.

And as God’s children – His spiritual image and likeness – we could never lack something we need. As the reflection of our infinite Father-Mother God, Spirit, our capabilities are sustained by God, not dependent on mortal measurements, including time.

Mrs. Eddy made a clear distinction between man (a term that includes everyone) as the spiritual, eternal, perfect idea of God as described in the first chapter of Genesis, and the mortal, material, imperfect man suggested in the second chapter. They are antithetical; we cannot be both. The first description is good and true, representing our true nature – a fact that can be demonstrated through prayer to better understand what we really are as God’s children.

Once during a graduate exam I faced a computer programming problem that seemed impossible to code within the exam time left. This particular problem was worth 20% of the exam grade. I felt a bit frantic.

Yet I knew from past experience that pausing to pray would be time well spent. So I put down my pencil, closed my eyes, and prayed. It wasn’t a pleading prayer for God to grant me something, but a mental affirmation that as a child of God I express His qualities, including intelligence. That we have inherent dominion over supposed human limitations. That we cannot be separated from God, the one divine Mind. That God as Love doesn’t cause us to fail at what we need to do. That He treasures and cares for us.

As I prayed, an idea came to mind for a programming shortcut that would solve the problem much more quickly than the options I’d come up with earlier. I wrote the code, handed in my exam with some time to spare, and received full credit for that answer.

The lesson I learned was that what I needed the most wasn’t time, but inspiration – which I received quickly through prayer. The Bible says, “There is a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty giveth them understanding” (Job 32:8). Christian Science expands on this, showing how inspiration from Spirit replaces false beliefs about man as mortal and limited with an understanding of the true, spiritual man.

Instantly, always, God’s angels bring us the timeless truth about the eternal God and who we are as God’s spiritual offspring – Christly inspiration that impels healing.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Enjoying this content?
Explore the power of gratitude with the Thanksgiving Bible Lesson – free online through December 31, 2024. Available in English, French, German, Spanish, and (new this year) Portuguese.
Read the Thanksgiving Lesson

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Need more time?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2024/1212/Need-more-time
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe