Generosity of spirit that never fails

It’s always easier to share with others when we know that we are well stocked up ourselves. And God does stock us up! “God gives you His spiritual ideas, and in turn, they give you daily supplies,” wrote Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of the divine law of God called Christian Science (“Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896,” p. 307).

Spiritual ideas, then, are what we primarily need when we seem to lack anything good. And we do freely receive those spiritual ideas from God, since we are God’s children, the Father’s spiritual reflection. Jesus showed us that accepting these ideas of goodness enables us to freely give. God sent Jesus to the world to illustrate this generosity of spirit for all mankind. In the Christian Science textbook Mrs. Eddy explains, “The divinity of the Christ was made manifest in the humanity of Jesus” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 25). In expressing the Christ, his divine nature, Jesus revealed the benevolent, ever-active presence of God, divine Love.

Like Jesus, each of us is able to express God’s generosity without measure. In the Bible’s book of Second Corinthians it says, “Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver” (9:7). When we come to understand that all good is spiritual and is forever ours, we naturally become “a cheerful giver.” As Jesus taught, “The kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:21). God’s supply of spiritual ideas is within our consciousness.

Listening for these ideas every step of the way, we are able to give in whatever way is needed – whether it’s material resources, time, energy, comfort, or spiritual support. We find we have what we need when we need it, including the capacity to embody the generosity of Spirit.

I’ve had many examples in my life of my needs being met, even by a total stranger, or being able to do the same for others. The unselfish act of coming to the aid of another, especially one who is unknown, gives a warm glow and richness to life. And this generosity all begins from the inexhaustible source we call divine Love, God.

For instance, as my sister and I entered an airport at 4:45 a.m. for an early flight, the lines were already out the door. Confusion characterized the atmosphere as long lines crossed and recrossed, and travelers hopped in and out of them trying to find a way to get a boarding pass or check a bag. Fear of missing a flight was running rampant.

But I was undaunted. I had already been praying that morning to acknowledge that this trip would take place in God’s way, in God’s time, and at God’s pace. Then suddenly, as I looked to God for an answer, the following passage came to mind: “Advancing spiritual steps in the teeming universe of Mind lead on to spiritual spheres and exalted beings. To material sense, this divine universe is dim and distant, gray in the sombre hues of twilight; but anon the veil is lifted, and the scene shifts into light” (Science and Health, p. 513).

To me this meant that the heavenly calm of God’s spiritually good universe, which He created, was present right where chaos, tension, and disorder seemed to be. I quietly closed my eyes and prayed, “Father, let me be a witness to Your presence.” When I opened them again, the scene had changed dramatically.

Where there had been grumbling and confusion before, there was now a tangible generosity of spirit taking place. Someone held an infant for a young mother who was overloaded, a young man lifted heavy suitcases onto a conveyor belt, and upbeat, friendly conversations were taking place. More staff came on board, too, to guide people to the right windows and lines. Within just a few minutes the lines cleared and we were all on our way.

My heart gave a silent prayer of praise to our heavenly Father for showing me that we were all cared for and truly united in the arms of God, of divine Love itself.

Generosity can always prevail, because it emanates without interruption from God, who bestows it without measure on His offspring. Even under the most trying of circumstances, the spiritual love and care that come to us from God are present, will have the victory, and will continue on.