Skip to footer

Humility, not reaction

When we’re open to seeing everyone as God’s child, willfulness and anger dissolve, replaced by calm hope and healing.

  • By Thomas Mitchinson

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

When things seem unfair or deeply disturbing, it can be so easy to be frustrated and to react with anger. I’ve been there. When we feel that things have gone terribly wrong or that we’ve been wronged, there must be a better way to respond than with finger-pointing, self-righteousness, or outrage.

We can find a healing answer in a Bible account. Jesus’ disciples were afraid. Things were going very badly, and Jesus was being arrested. Peter, one of the disciples, felt he should fight back. He drew a sword and attacked, cutting off the ear of one of those sent to arrest the Master. What did Jesus do? He rebuked the disciple and restored the man’s ear (see Luke 22:49-51).

It can seem justifiable when disheartened or angry to react by lashing out in some way, but Jesus taught something different. He exemplified a wonderful humility and lack of desire for vengeance. His impulse was to do good – to heal – rather than to revel in Peter’s violent act or react harshly to the aggression against him.

How do we follow Jesus in this way? We can express humility as he did. Humility is not a passive acceptance of evil. Instead, it is the willingness to turn to God faithfully and diligently and yield our human opinions and impulses to the fact that God is, in reality, in complete control of our lives.

Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, wrote a powerful passage in her book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” that helps explain how Jesus was able to bring healing to violent, sinful, and seemingly hopeless situations: “Jesus beheld in Science the perfect man, who appeared to him where sinning mortal man appears to mortals. In this perfect man the Saviour saw God’s own likeness, and this correct view of man healed the sick” (pp. 476-477).

Is it really possible for us to see this “perfect man”? Who is the perfect man?

God created this true identity of each of us in His own image and likeness, reflecting all the goodness, intelligence, and love of God. None of us is, in reality, a fearful or bullying human but each is instead the inheritor of Godlikeness, including integrity, innocence, and kindness.

Beholding the perfect man comes as we humbly give up our limited, human conceptions of one another with our personal likes and dislikes and strive to understand that the identity that God created is wholly spiritual, His own precious child, and that we are all brothers and sisters under this divine parentage. All of God’s children are unified under His government, not defined by human upbringing or susceptible to vitriol.

This understanding brings to the fore the spiritual sense of being that is actually innate to each of us. This quiets anger, self-righteousness, and even a sense of victimization by recognizing that these traits are not components of God’s, Spirit’s, creation. When a sense of the world as hopeless tries to push us around through fear, worry, discouragement, pain, or feeling like a failure, we can bow before God and His true view of everyone. And we find that this spiritual sense is powerful enough to renew hope and uplift or correct any circumstance.

Mrs. Eddy gave this great advice to her students: “Cherish humility, ‘watch,’ and ‘pray without ceasing,’ or you will miss the way of Truth and Love. Humility is no busybody: it has no moments for trafficking in other people’s business, no place for envy, no time for idle words, vain amusements, and all the et cetera of the ways and means of personal sense” (“Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896,” pp. 356-357).

Cherishing humility is realizing its utter importance in our lives and allowing it to override disappointment and anger and bring in the healing balm of divine Love. Personal sense, the stubborn desire to have things go our own way no matter what, is a hypnotic urge that tends to retaliate when challenged. Humility confronts this willfulness by opening our heart to divine Truth, Life, and Love – to God. Anger melts before a loving heart; confusion disappears before kindness and truthful reasoning; and we find comfort and safety in admitting the allness of divine Life and Love.

Having the humility to trust God and loving another as God’s child can heal rifts and disappointments of all kinds. Genuine humility forgives, consoles, and leads into new opportunities, bringing out the boundless possibilities of God, good.

Adapted from an editorial published in the Dec. 2, 2024, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Enjoying this content?
Explore the power of gratitude with the Thanksgiving Bible Lesson – free online through December 31, 2024. Available in English, French, German, Spanish, and (new this year) Portuguese.
Read the Thanksgiving Lesson

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Humility, not reaction
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2024/1202/Humility-not-reaction
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe